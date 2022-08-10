Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes on Toga's Wildest Look
My Hero Academia's fifth season saw some big changes for most of the members of the League of Villains. While anime viewers were able to learn more about the origins of several of the young criminals, a number of the antagonists also received some upgrades to their Quirks, with the villainous Toga being no exception. Toga now has an ability to take on not just the appearance of her victims, but also use their powers as well, with one cosplayer perfectly fusing Toga with Ochaco, aka Uravity.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reviews Paper Girls: "Incredibly Surprising"
Prime Video's adaptation of Paper Girls arrived late last month, and it looks like the comedy-of-age dramedy has already courted quite a lot of fans. As it turns out, beloved director and actor Kevin Smith is among them, with Smith taking to the most recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast to praise the series. Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
ComicBook
Harley Quinn Season 4: Series Creators "Hopeful" for Renewal
Considering everything that's happened with the DC brand at Warner Bros. Discovery recently, from the Batgirl movie being shelved to news that Strange Adventures would not see release, it's easy to understand that Harley Quinn fans are nervous about the show's future. The third season premiered in July after a long wait and is still rolling out on HBO Max. However, despite the show continuing to receive strong reviews into its third season, there's no guarantee that there will be a fourth season to follow. Despite all of this uncertainty, co-creator Patrick Schumacker remain optimistic about the show's future.
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
ComicBook
Black Adam and Justice Society Land on Cover of Total Film
DC fans are only a couple of months away from Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock's long-awaited debut as Black Adam. The upcoming film will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Some of the movie's stars recently graced the cover of Total Film, which Johnson shared on Twitter.
ComicBook
CGE Reveals Deal With the Devil Board Game
CGE has revealed its next game will be titled Deal with the Devil, and it will be a euro-style game for 4 players that will have you attempting to complete the construction of grand buildings in a medieval city. To make that happen you'll need resources, but to get those resources you'll need to be a savvy deal-maker, wheeling and dealing with the other players to get what you need, all the while knowing that one player is secretly the devil, and all they want is your soul. The game will release at Essen Spiel later this year and is designed by Matus Kotry with artwork by David Cochard, Stepan Drastak, and Martin 'Skas' Krejci, and you can get your first look at the game below.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Gets a Special Edition Doll From Disney
Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is only days away from release, and Disney is celebrating with a special edition doll of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters character. The 12-inch figure is dressed in a stretch fabric jumpsuit and sneakers and features rooted hair, metallic fabric accents, and plenty of articulation.
ComicBook
The Flash Fans Are Pushing to Have Grant Gustin Replace Ezra Miller in the Film
The Flash fans are asking Warner Bros. to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin. As news broke about the DC Comics movie facing more turmoil after the actor's latest arrest. It seems like Warner Bros. is pressing forward with the project despite the media frenzy around the star of the movie. The Flash has faced delays due to COVID-19 and other mishaps. And now, Miller's legal troubles and other allegations are too much to overcome for the company. Gustin represents a face that has carried the Flash mantle with grace for almost a decade. It's not a surprise to see so many fans make the suggestion.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
ComicBook
Dragonbane RPG Announced
Free League Publishing has announced plans to release the Swedish RPG Drakar och Demoner in English for the very first time under the title Dragonbane. After purchasing the rights to Drakar och Demoner in 2021, Free League has announced that they will release a new edition for the popular tabletop RPG, which was first released in 1982. The new edition of the game will be based on the original rules for the game and funded via a Kickstarter campaign, which will be released later this month. The game is described as a "mirth and mayhem" roleplaying game, in which both laughs and brutal challenges are commonplace. Adventures are designed with minimal prep time expected.
ComicBook
Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans
When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.
