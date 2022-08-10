Read full article on original website
Boston police seeking to identify suspect in indecent assault and battery case
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent assault and battery case. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect, who could be seen in a security image, is described...
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
Officer Sean Murphy will not face criminal charges for 2021 fatal shooting of Stephanie Gerardi in Saugus
Nearly a year to the day after Officer Sean Murphy fatally shot a Saugus woman who police say was advancing on him with a knife, the Essex District Attorney’s office announced Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against the officer. On Aug. 14, 2021, four Saugus police officers...
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
MBTA Transit Police release ID, photo of rape suspect
BOSTON -- MBTA Transit Police have released the name and photo of a man wanted for rape. It happened on Thursday, August 4 around 2:30 a.m. at the MBTA Tuft's Medical Station. Steven Wade Coffey, 28, is accused of assaulting and raping the victim, police said. He is described as 6'3" and 175 pounds. Coffey is believed to be homeless and frequents the Downtown area of Boston. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip to 873873.
Police Make Arrest After 18-year-old Man Tries Driving Away, Dragging Officer
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police officer was trapped in a car door and dragged a short distance following a traffic stop on Gardner Street early Friday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 2:15 AM on Friday, an officer saw a Subaru parked on a sidewalk on Canterbury Street. The operator of the vehicle - Ralek Matthews, 18, of Hudson Street - was seen walking up the vehicle, tossing a fanny pack inside and then getting in and driving away.
Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person is in the custody of police following a multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea. The crash took place on Williams Street by Arlington Street, Friday evening. Police say that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles struck an elderly woman. A house was also struck.
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
Fitchburg Man Arrested For Killing 41-Year-Old Worcester Mother Of 2
A Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two from Worcester last month, authorities said. Keith Jones, age 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Felicia Obeng that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on the evening of July 16, Worcester Police said.
whdh.com
One person injured after shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in the city’s South End neighborhood. Multiple police cruisers could be seen in the area of West Dedham Street late Saturday night as officers investigated the neighborhood. Authorities told 7NEWS a shooting...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
ABC6.com
Missing teen found, North Providence police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
Man in his 60s accused of attacking 80-year-old man at Park Street MBTA station
A man in his 60s is accused of attacking an 80-year-old man Friday morning at the Park Street MBTA station in Boston, according to authorities. MBTA Transit Police said a fight broke out between the two men around 10 a.m. after the older man approached the younger one to reclaim a bag in the other man’s possession that he alleged was his.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday
On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Andrew B. Cuneo
BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers Officer Andrew B. Cuneo who was shot and killed in the line of duty 101 years ago today. Officer Cuneo, who was the first Italian-born Boston Police Officer killed in the line of duty, was fatally wounded while confronting an armed gunman on Hanover Street in the North End. The suspect had just stolen a .38 caliber revolver from a local store and when Officer Cuneo approached, the suspect opened fire.
Keith Jones of Fitchburg arrested in connection with fatal shooting that killed Felicia Obeng, a Worcester mother of 2
A Fitchburg man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St. in Worcester that killed Felicia Obeng and injured another woman, police said. Keith Jones, 32, was arrested Thursday around 9:40 a.m. Jones was wanted on an arrest warrant...
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
Carolyn Putnam identified as 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park
Police this week identified the 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in a lake in the town earlier this month. A lifeguard discovered the body of Carolyn Putnam floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a Facebook post from the Spencer Police Department.
whdh.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty in connection with 11-year-old girl’s death
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of an 11-year-old girl in December 2018 has plead guilty to those charges. Miguel Rivera, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in state prison and five years of probation. “This was a senseless killing of...
