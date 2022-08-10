ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, MA
Saugus, MA
Crime & Safety
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Saugus, MA
Reading, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Transit Police release ID, photo of rape suspect

BOSTON -- MBTA Transit Police have released the name and photo of a man wanted for rape. It happened on Thursday, August 4 around 2:30 a.m. at the MBTA Tuft's Medical Station. Steven Wade Coffey, 28, is accused of assaulting and raping the victim, police said. He is described as 6'3" and 175 pounds. Coffey is believed to be homeless and frequents the Downtown area of Boston. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip to 873873. 
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Police Make Arrest After 18-year-old Man Tries Driving Away, Dragging Officer

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police officer was trapped in a car door and dragged a short distance following a traffic stop on Gardner Street early Friday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 2:15 AM on Friday, an officer saw a Subaru parked on a sidewalk on Canterbury Street. The operator of the vehicle - Ralek Matthews, 18, of Hudson Street - was seen walking up the vehicle, tossing a fanny pack inside and then getting in and driving away.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
whdh.com

One person injured after shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in the city’s South End neighborhood. Multiple police cruisers could be seen in the area of West Dedham Street late Saturday night as officers investigated the neighborhood. Authorities told 7NEWS a shooting...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Missing teen found, North Providence police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester Thursday

On Thursday, at approximately 12:10 AM, Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a Shotspotter activation for gunfire in the area of Harvard Street and Greenwood Street in Dorchester. One to two rounds were reportedly fired in the area and once B-3 officers arrived, they searched the area and...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Andrew B. Cuneo

BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers Officer Andrew B. Cuneo who was shot and killed in the line of duty 101 years ago today. Officer Cuneo, who was the first Italian-born Boston Police Officer killed in the line of duty, was fatally wounded while confronting an armed gunman on Hanover Street in the North End. The suspect had just stolen a .38 caliber revolver from a local store and when Officer Cuneo approached, the suspect opened fire.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy