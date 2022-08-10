Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Temperatures Saturday afternoon soared into the 90s, but that didn’t stop disc golf enthusiasts from hitting the course hard for the 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Disc Golf Tournament. Cries of excitement at a great shot coupled with rattling chains; groans of disappointment followed by dull...
Basin Electric board will lower member rates about $33.5 million in 2023
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Basin Electric’s board of directors voted Wednesday to decrease member rates. Member rates will decrease an average of one mill per megawatt hour. The rate decrease will take effect in January 2023. Rate decreases in 2023 will amount to about $33.5 million. “One of the...
Campbell people in need can get food supplies Aug. 13 at First United Methodist Church
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Food Bank of Wyoming will provide food assistance to community members in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 2000 W. Lakeway Road in Gillette. The Food Bank of Wyoming will distribute food from a mobile pantry truck to...
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
(PHOTOS) Two taken to hospital after head-on collision in Gillette Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A two-car collision occurred Friday afternoon about 500 feet northeast of the tunnel on American Road that runs under the railroad tracks. Two women, who both were driving, were involved in the head-on crash, Sgt. Gary Sams said. Both were taken to Campbell County Health. At...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Game and fish violation, Aug. 10, Country Club Road, GPD. Hotel staff on...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 11, Kirk Street, GPD. A 66-year-old man called the police at...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 11
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
Man sends over $3k to scammer claiming to be U.S. Marshal
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County man is out thousands of dollars after allegedly trying to clear his name by sending gift cards to a suspect posing as a U.S. Marshall, according to Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny. The man, 46, came to the sheriff’s office yesterday to report...
Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Big Horn Mountain Area In Johnson County
Anyone traveling, visiting, camping or hiking in the Big Horn Mountains this weekend, should be prepared for excessive rain, and dangerous conditions near waterways. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood watch for the eastern Big Horn Mountains in Johnson County. The watch is in effect from...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
