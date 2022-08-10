ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

PHOTOS: 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Temperatures Saturday afternoon soared into the 90s, but that didn’t stop disc golf enthusiasts from hitting the course hard for the 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Disc Golf Tournament. Cries of excitement at a great shot coupled with rattling chains; groans of disappointment followed by dull...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Education
Gillette, WY
Education
City
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 12

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheridan College#The Our Community
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Aug. 11

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Game and fish violation, Aug. 10, Country Club Road, GPD. Hotel staff on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 12

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Aug. 11, Kirk Street, GPD. A 66-year-old man called the police at...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 11

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
county17.com

Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Motorcycle driver dies after crash on I-90 near Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 6:31 p.m. on Aug. 5. The motorcycle had been heading eastbound...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Man sends over $3k to scammer claiming to be U.S. Marshal

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County man is out thousands of dollars after allegedly trying to clear his name by sending gift cards to a suspect posing as a U.S. Marshall, according to Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny. The man, 46, came to the sheriff’s office yesterday to report...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Big Horn Mountain Area In Johnson County

Anyone traveling, visiting, camping or hiking in the Big Horn Mountains this weekend, should be prepared for excessive rain, and dangerous conditions near waterways. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood watch for the eastern Big Horn Mountains in Johnson County. The watch is in effect from...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy