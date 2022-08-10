Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Infant and Tot Drive Held by Yavapai CASA and Hampton Inn
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and the Hampton have teamed up to meet the unmet needs of local infants and toddlers in foster care by hosting an Infant and Tot Drive through the end of August 2022. “We were recently contacted by a woman who was fostering her 18-month-old nephew.”...
SignalsAZ
Men and Women Who Care Hold Joint Event
100 Men Who Care Northern Arizona and Prescott Area Women Who Care are gathering together on August 18, 2022, at The Finn at Touchmark with the goal to support a local non-profit. Each year, both organizations are gathering together to maximize their philanthropic efforts and the public is invited to...
SignalsAZ
Raul Midón Launches Yavapai College PAC Cabaret Series
While many theaters open with splash and fury, Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s star-studded ’22-23 season commences with an intimate encounter, an unforgettable artist, and a format that has become a local favorite. Be there when YCPAC brings its audience in close and cranks up the star power on August 26 & 27, when Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Raul Midón launches the eighth season of its critically acclaimed Cabaret Series.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 15th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
SignalsAZ
Wranglers Win 2022 IFL National Championship
The Northern Arizona Wranglers are bringing the Indoor Football League National Championship Trophy back to Prescott Valley, Ariz., as they defeated the Quad City Steamwheelers, by a score of 47-45, on Saturday night. The Wranglers ran out onto the neutral site field, inside The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.,...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Soccer Begins 2022 Season
The calendar has flipped to August and that means it’s time for YC Men’s Soccer in Prescott. This season, the men’s team will begin its campaign with three exhibition matches, two of which take place this week. The Competition. The Roughriders begin the season with an exhibition...
