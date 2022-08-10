Housesitting in Flagstaff, Arizona, two beautiful dogs and I got to hike and walk across the area with insider tips on the best places to go. First, at the end of the cul de sac, we hiked Mount Elden nearly every day. It was a bit steep to get to the top with two dogs on a leash, so I tried some of the other places too.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO