SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Prescott Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Mountain Club Clubhouse. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Area Transit Reinstates All Routes
Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) has reinstated all routes (green, yellow, red, and blue) as of August 9, 2022. “We are happy to bring back our fixed routes and look forward to servicing our passenger’s needs. Thank you for your patience and understanding, ” said Lisa Boring, Transit Manager.
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Tuesday, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff residents ask leaders to address flood concerns with 'focus and urgency'
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — In an open letter directed to city officials in Flagstaff, neighbors ask leaders to address flash flooding concerns with ‘focus and urgency.’. People who live along Stevanna Way in Flagstaff have seen five flash floods within 15 days, and they’re asking for assistance with the culvert system in the area.
This Arizona Town Is Paying Residents To Not Use Homes As AirBNB Rentals
The city is offering incentives to not use homes as short-term vacation rentals.
Arizona city to pay homeowners not to use their properties as Airbnbs
Leaders in one Arizona city are going to pay homeowners not to put their houses on sites like Airbnb and VRBO. It isn’t because they want tourists to stop coming to Sedona. It’s because there isn’t enough housing for local workers who need long-term leases, KPNX reported.
SignalsAZ
YCSO Benevolent Fund Holds Raffle for Sgt. Lopez’s Family
Over the next few weekends, MP Veteran Custom Firearms and owner Phil Whitehead will be holding a raffle fundraiser on the plaza (near Harkins) for Sgt. Lopez’s family. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each with great prizes offered! Their goal is to raise $10,000. Prizes:. Glock 22...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley
Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Citizen Police Academy
Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizen Police Academy. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, August 16, and the Academy begins Tuesday, August 23. It will be held at the Prescott Valley PD Training room, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM every Tuesday night through October 18, 2022. There is no charge for the Academy, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Sedona offering up to $10K to short-term rental owners who sign leases with locals
SEDONA, Ariz. — The city of Sedona is willing to pay thousands of dollars to local homeowners who offer long-term leases to local workers who can't find a place to live. A lack of affordable housing in the area has prompted city officials to allocate funds for a pilot program that incentivizes homeowners to stop leasing out their homes to visiting tourists.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Hiking Trails In Flagstaff According To The Locals
Housesitting in Flagstaff, Arizona, two beautiful dogs and I got to hike and walk across the area with insider tips on the best places to go. First, at the end of the cul de sac, we hiked Mount Elden nearly every day. It was a bit steep to get to the top with two dogs on a leash, so I tried some of the other places too.
scottsdale.org
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
Fronteras Desk
Coconino County threatened with floods faces national competition for federal help
Coconino County officials warned residents that they’re competing for federal funds with other disaster-affected communities throughout the U.S. as flooding continues to threaten Flagstaff. Coconino County’s flood district officials painted a grim picture of what folks in Flagstaff have faced so far. 1,500 homes have been impacted by...
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Fatal Rollover Crash In Yavapai (Yavapai, AZ)
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal rollover crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Walker Road near mile marker 1.5. Deputies [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Outlook for August 12th
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Friday, August 12th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Scattered to widespread coverage is expected to occur today. Storms will develop in the typical pattern largely developing around noon and continuing into the evening hours. Main weather hazards: lightning, heavy rain,...
knau.org
Family of murdered Pinon woman rally outside Flagstaff federal courthouse
Tre James, the suspect in the murder of a Navajo woman whose remains were found on the Hopi reservation last year was ordered to remain in custody by a magistrate judge in Flagstaff Tuesday. The victim’s family traveled from across Arizona and New Mexico to show support at the hearing.
SignalsAZ
New Apartments, Holiday Updates, Gardening in Prescott | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
This week has been all about enjoying the monsoons for the Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious. Oh, and learning more about everything happening in our beloved hometown. From coverage on housing in Prescott Valley, back to school safety, mental health, summer concerts, planting landscapes in Prescott, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Water Contamination Response Plan
Last week, Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing, and City staff members met with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFOAs and PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ staff answered questions about what to expect as the City seeks to achieve timely PFAS remediation.
