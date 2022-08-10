ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Prescott Outreach

Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Mountain Club Clubhouse. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Area Transit Reinstates All Routes

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) has reinstated all routes (green, yellow, red, and blue) as of August 9, 2022. “We are happy to bring back our fixed routes and look forward to servicing our passenger’s needs. Thank you for your patience and understanding, ” said Lisa Boring, Transit Manager.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
prescottenews.com

City of Prescott Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase

On Tuesday, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
Prescott Valley, AZ
Traffic
State
Arizona State
Prescott, AZ
Traffic
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Government
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
SignalsAZ

YCSO Benevolent Fund Holds Raffle for Sgt. Lopez’s Family

Over the next few weekends, MP Veteran Custom Firearms and owner Phil Whitehead will be holding a raffle fundraiser on the plaza (near Harkins) for Sgt. Lopez’s family. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each with great prizes offered! Their goal is to raise $10,000. Prizes:. Glock 22...
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Energy Efficiency#Fitness#Community Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fain Signature Group#Legado#Ev
SignalsAZ

Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley

Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Citizen Police Academy

Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizen Police Academy. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, August 16, and the Academy begins Tuesday, August 23. It will be held at the Prescott Valley PD Training room, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM every Tuesday night through October 18, 2022. There is no charge for the Academy, and the public is encouraged to attend.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
travelawaits.com

10 Best Hiking Trails In Flagstaff According To The Locals

Housesitting in Flagstaff, Arizona, two beautiful dogs and I got to hike and walk across the area with insider tips on the best places to go. First, at the end of the cul de sac, we hiked Mount Elden nearly every day. It was a bit steep to get to the top with two dogs on a leash, so I tried some of the other places too.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
scottsdale.org

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Outlook for August 12th

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Friday, August 12th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Scattered to widespread coverage is expected to occur today. Storms will develop in the typical pattern largely developing around noon and continuing into the evening hours. Main weather hazards: lightning, heavy rain,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Apartments, Holiday Updates, Gardening in Prescott | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup

This week has been all about enjoying the monsoons for the Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious. Oh, and learning more about everything happening in our beloved hometown. From coverage on housing in Prescott Valley, back to school safety, mental health, summer concerts, planting landscapes in Prescott, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Water Contamination Response Plan

Last week, Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing, and City staff members met with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFOAs and PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ staff answered questions about what to expect as the City seeks to achieve timely PFAS remediation.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy