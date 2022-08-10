ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 8

Dave Thompson
3d ago

always about Lakewood Ranch and the higher income demographic. What about the underserved areas, and growing homeless population. Didn't his business in Hawaii fail? How were right decisions made then? I don't question his service bit I do have questions regarding his disability status and type discharge.... I'd love to see a copy of his DD-214 since his military service is a large part of his campaign. Lots of unanswered questions.....

Reply
3
Bruce Fournier
3d ago

That's all the county needs is another county commissioner that thinks just like the other four County Killers. (You know who they are).

Reply
3
Related
Longboat Observer

Manatee, Sarasota early-voting sites open Saturday

Voters have several location choices at which to cast in-person early ballots in this month’s primary elections, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. Election day is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Your home voting precinct does not matter when casting early ballots. In Sarasota County, early voting sites are open 8:30 a.m. to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Terrill Salem

Born and raised in poverty, my divorced mother of four raised my siblings and I with the assistance of social programs including AFDC, food stamps, and HUD subsidized housing. This experience inspired me to help others. I am the candidate who will work for the citizens of the city of Sarasota. I served eight years in the Florida Army National Guard, and I also served eight years with the Sarasota County Fire Department. I am the candidate who serves as the chairman of the city of Sarasota's Planning Board that advocates for affordable housing, environment, and smart growth. I will build an alliance with the County Commission, so that county-maintained infrastructure gets the attention it deserves. I will also stand toe to toe and negotiate with developers to increase the affordable house stock.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Roundabout art projects delayed as state agreement remains unfinished

For months, Sarasota’s Public Art Committee has been circling a selection of preferred artists to create a sculpture for the center of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road. Poised to choose three recommended artists at its early August meeting for consideration by the City Commission, the committee...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat advances green initiatives to improve, sustain environment

The town of Longboat Key has released another update detailing the progress of initiatives it has set in hopes of improving and sustaining the island’s environment. The update provides information on projects that have been completed and those that are planned for the future or are in progress. “Long...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

New charter school opens for Lakewood Ranch students

School administrators Bradley Warren and Cheryl Cendan spent a lot of time inside the Starbucks and Panera cafes on State Road 70, just off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, earlier this year. Not necessarily for a double shot of espresso or a Green Passion smoothie. But instead to meet individually with hundreds...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming

No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said. Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

The school board dilemma

The emotionally intense revolution engulfing much of the United States over what is being taught in public schools brings to the fore, at last, the inevitable failure of taxpayer-funded, state-run education. It is now a war. And, unfortunately, this war is going to rage well beyond this election cycle. These...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Large#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Election Local#Manatee County Commission
Longboat Observer

Shake-up of Manatee County department heads part of restructuring plan

Hired in April 2021 to restructure Manatee County administration and staff, Administrator Scott Hopes said Aug. 4 that the heavy lifting is just about finished in terms of staff turmoil. The latest departures were Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, who resigned in late July, and Utilities Director Mike Gore, who...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living

Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency

He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Longboat Observer

Manatee superintendent focuses on progress in the new school year

Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, was able to get a peek into three schools, including Braden River Elementary School, on the first day of school Aug. 10. At Braden River Elementary, Saunders visited a fifth grade class as well as the school’s dual language...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools. According to the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, the shortage got worse after the COVID pandemic and has only grown with the start of the 2022-23 school year. Schools are currently relying on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy