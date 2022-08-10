Read full article on original website
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?
For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns for Season 13 in Epic Behind-Scenes Pic
Blue Bloods is already back at work for filming Season 13 episodes and one of its stars is showing off once again. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker in the CBS police drama, shared a snap of her at work. Matt & Jess would find the photo on the actress’ Instagram Stories. It’s a sweet photo of Hawk in a black dress looking like a million dollars.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Opens Up About Matthew Gray Gubler Deciding Not to Return
Criminal Minds is coming back to TV on Paramount Plus and Paget Brewster will be there but another actor will not. See, Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss on the show, is opening up about Matthew Gray Gubler choosing to opt out and not return. Gubler played Spencer Reid on there. Still, what would keep him away while Brewster and others chose to return?
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Demand Return of Popular Guest Star
Popular drama show “Blue Bloods” is in between seasons right now. The break has fans thinking about the show, and reminiscing on old characters. A reddit post about one star had fans agreeing that the show should bring him back. On July 30, a redditor posted to r/BlueBloods...
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August
Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
Virgin River confirms big change for season 5
Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star
Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Had a Surprising Challenge Early in the Show’s Run
Everyone who works to bring Blue Bloods to life, from the producers to the crew to the actors, is extremely dedicated to the realism of the series. Of course, watching an episode of the show won’t literally give you a window into the lives of the New York City police department. However, it’s about as close to reality as a dramatized series can get.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18
Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins
There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
