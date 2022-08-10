ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The story of Steve Jobs and Issey Miyake's friendship (and a nixed Apple uniform)

By Wynne Davis
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGB4R_0hCMp9nn00

While Issey Miyake's black turtlenecks are well known because of their association with former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, the impact that the famous Japanese designer had on Apple could have been even larger, with Jobs initially wanting Miyake to create a uniform for all Apple employees.

Miyake died from liver cancer at age 84 on Aug. 5. As the news of his death has spread, many are revisiting the designer's work, including his connection to Jobs.

In his biography of Jobs, author Walter Isaacson details how the tech juggernaut found himself in the company of Miyake as Jobs gravitated toward the Japanese style.

Isaacson details how the idea for an Apple uniform came from a trip to Japan in the 1980s when Jobs visited Sony and saw that all workers in the factories were wearing matching uniforms. Jobs asked Akio Morita, then the chairman of Sony, about it.

"He looked very ashamed and told me that after the war, no one had any clothes, and companies like Sony had to give their workers something to wear each day," Jobs said.

Miyake had worked with Sony to create a taupe nylon jacket that easily converted into a vest courtesy of removable sleeves. Isaacson wrote that the uniforms became part of Sony's "signature style" and "it became a way of bonding workers to the company."

"I decided that I wanted that type of bonding for Apple," Jobs said. "So I called Issey and asked him to design a vest for Apple. I came back with some samples and told everyone it would be great if we would all wear these vests. Oh man, did I get booed off the stage. Everybody hated the idea."

An Apple uniform from Miyake wasn't meant to be, but it opened the door to a friendship between Miyake and Jobs and ultimately a uniform for Jobs himself that included Miyake's black turtlenecks and Levi's 501 classic fit jeans.

"So I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them," Jobs said, adding that it was enough to last him the rest of his life.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer dies aged 84

Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died aged 84, his company has announced. Known for his innovative styles and perfume, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs' famous black turtle neck jumpers. Miyake was known to work with traditional and modern fashion techniques during his...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Jean-Jacques Sempé Dies: ‘Little Nicholas’ Creator & Illustrator Was 89

Jean-Jacques Sempé, the French cartoonist best known for the Le Petit Nicolas (Little Nicholas) children’s books, died Thursday. He was 89. The mischievous schoolboy who is constantly getting into scrapes in and out of school but somehow always comes out on top was inspired by Sempé’s own childhood memories. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Sempé’s collaborations on the series with late Asterix co-creator René Goscinny sold millions of copies worldwide and have been adapted to the big screen on numerous occasions, especially in France. The latest production inspired by the works, Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre’s Little Nicholas – Happy as...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Issey Miyake
Person
Walter Isaacson
Person
Levi
Person
Akio Morita
Deadline

Disney+ Cuts Streaming Subscriber Target, But Promises Service Profitable By FY2024

Click here to read the full article. Disney today lowered its long-term forecast for Disney+ subscribers. It expects core Disney+ subs, not including the Disney+ Hotstar service in India, to reach 135 million to 165 million by the end of fiscal 2024. CFO Christine McCarthy said the company estimates the Hotstar service will have “up to” 80 million subscribers in the same period. Disney expects some users to migrate after it loses streaming rights next year to India Premier League cricket, a huge draw in the region. Execs had previously forecast total Disney+ including Hotstar would reach 230-260 million in FY ’24....
BUSINESS
WWD

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Friendship#Japanese#Miyake As Jobs
BBC

Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl

A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TechCrunch

Maker of the Muse meditation headband raises $9.5M

Of the products I’ve tried, Muse is the one that I found legitimately useful. Nothing is going to make you a great meditator overnight (or stick with it long-term), of course, but the product was useful in helping me establish a more regular practice. This week, Muse’s maker, Interaxon...
MEDITATION
TheDailyBeast

Basquiat to The Beatles: Some of the World’s Most Stunning Portrait Photos

In The Power of Photography, out now from ACC Art Books, famed gallerist and art collector Peter Fetterman has curated 120 images that he holds dearest to his heart—many of them humanist portraits of celebrities.“I tried to achieve a balance of iconic images and those that no one has ever seen before because to me that is the joy of collecting,” Fetterman tells The Daily Beast. “I get as much pleasure and inspiration from all of them regardless of the acknowledged stature of its maker.”Some of the highlights of the book include William Clift’s portrait of George O’Keefe, Yousuf Karsh’s capture of Winston Churchill, Neil Leifer’s Muhammad Ali, Nikki Kahn’s vision of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Eve Arnold’s Malcolm X.Get a Copy of The Power of PhotographyAccording to Fetterman, “those that are at the top of the list are Paul Caponigro’s ‘Two Pears’ [which] is just pure beauty. Lisa Law’s ‘Bob Dylan,’ because I’m a big fan, and Dan Budnik’s ‘Martin Luther King,’ because it is deeply humbling and so powerful.”“I call them my wall of heroes and heroines,” he adds.Below are some portraits from The Power of Photography, which you can see here exclusively:Read more at The Daily Beast.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy