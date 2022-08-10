Lewis & Clark Water System ribbon cutting signals bright future for tri-state communities

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled the name of Troy Larson.

BERESFORD — For the legislators, local officials and business and community leaders who had a hand in contributing to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, the finish line for the ambitious, tri-state area project is just in reach — and as practice, they cut it.

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo traveled to South Dakota on Wednesday to see off the ribbon cutting for the Beresford Water Tower and, by extension, the entire Lewis & Clark project.

Speaking to an audience of contributors to the project, Trujillo remarked "this is a tremendous piece of infrastructure” and praised the regional partnerships that brought the idea to fruition.

She spoke to a theme of bipartisanship, noting the unique across-the-aisle approach from legislators in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Trujillo also recognized President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated $75.5 million to the project. The teamwork was crucial in pushing the project to its near-completion.

"It helps bring water to people who need it. It's important in our rural communities, in our cities and in our farming communities," Trujillo said.

The assistant secretary, who was sworn in to her position in June 2021, is a native New Mexican with ties to Iowa. Her experiences with drought in both states is what drives her to connect rural America with clean water.

"We have literally some of the worst drought conditions in the region. It reinforces the importance of [water management systems]," she said.

Troy Larson, executive director of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, said the project will be a factor in stabilizing the region during future droughts, which the current U.S. Drought Monitor says some South Dakota and Iowa counties are feeling in the extreme.

"Generally, [our scientists] are predicting hotter, drier climates, but also an increased amount of variability. So, we may see high water years, but that may be followed by an extremely dry year. We have to be prepared for that level of variability," Trujillo added.

"Water is life ... the supplies are going to be so precious going forward. We have a dynamic system. We don't know how long the drought's going to last. We don't know when the next series of rains are going to come, so we have to be prepared for whatever conditions we're going to be seeing."

Larson said the project is 93% completed and added the money from the infrastructure law is "accelerating" the timeline for the last 7%.

“I didn’t know if we were going to get this done in five years. I didn’t know if it would happen this decade!” Larson said.

Construction on the 220-foot high, 2,500,000 gallon storage tank started in October 2021 and ended in July when the 104-foot diameter steel tank was placed atop the tower. Sioux Falls' water treatment plant pumps water to the Beresford tower and other communities in its network — Centerville, Harrisburg, Lennox, Lincoln County Rural Water System, Minnehaha Community Water Corporation, Parker, Rock County Rural Water District, Sioux Falls, South Lincoln Rural Water System, Tea, Worthington, and Luverne, Minn. and Rock Rapids, Iowa. — using 11 wells tapped into the Elk Point Aquifer, which is connected to the Missouri River.

Work yet remains, Larson added. Madison, South Dakota and Hull, Sheldon, Sibley and Sioux Center, Iowa have yet to be connected to the water system, and board members have authorized the project to expand from its original capacity of 23.5 million gallons to 45 million gallons of water.

Dominik Dausch is the agriculture and environment reporter for the Argus Leader and editor of Farm Forum. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @DomDNP and send news tips to ddausch@gannett.com.

