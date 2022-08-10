ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Fond du Lac County jury finds Daniel Navarro guilty of killing motorcyclist as a hate crime

By Doug Schneider, Fond du Lac Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJch0_0hCMp1jz00

FOND DU LAC - A jury Wednesday found Daniel D. Navarro guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime for causing the crash that killed motorcyclist Phillip Thiessen in 2020.

Jurors, after a brief deliberation, also convicted Navarro of the second crime with which he was charged: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office said.

RELATED : Fond du Lac judge orders Daniel Navarro, charged with killing motorcyclist, committed to psychiatric facility

RELATED: Records: Fond du Lac man charged with hate crime in fatal crash had history of 'bizarre behavior' but freed from jail in 2019

Navarro, now 29, had admitted intentionally crossing the center line on a Taycheedah road in 2020 and steering into an incoming motorcycle driven by Thiessen, a 55-year-old retired law enforcement officer. Thiessen had worked for agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Fairfax, Virginia, Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8M0U_0hCMp1jz00

Minutes after the crash, Navarro told a deputy at the scene that "It was intentional, sir," according to the criminal complaint. He later repeated to two sheriff's investigators that night that he decided to hit the man on the Harley because he assumed that the man would be white and have "redneck" attitudes.

Navarro, who is Hispanic, had complained to police that he had been facing harassment by white people at his former workplace, and by some who lived near the Fond du Lac home he shared with his parents.

The Fond du Lac County chief medical examiner testified in court Tuesday that the crash caused more than a dozen serious injuries, four or five of which would have quickly caused Thiessen's death.

Navarro has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. The next phase of the trial will address his mental state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtJz3_0hCMp1jz00

Much of the groundwork for the insanity portion of the trial was laid during testimony Tuesday.

Tuesday included testimony about the defendant's belief that he experienced bias because of the spread of nationalist views popularized by "all that stuff with" former President Donald Trump.

The strongest disagreement in testimony Tuesday came when the prosecutor showed more than 3½ hours of video from an interview with Navarro, the lone suspect in the killing of Thiessen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2Xt4_0hCMp1jz00

"I did what had to be done," Navarro told detective Ryan Murphy.

After watching the entire interview, defense lawyer Jeffrey Jensen said Murphy's interview of Navarro kept leading officials back to the topic of race. Murphy had indicted it was Navarro, not detectives, who focused the discussion on differences between people of different racial or ethnic backgrounds.

"He just told this jury that … and that is not correct," Jensen said. Then, addressing Murphy, he said, "I was questioning your statement to this jury."

Navarro was charged in 2020 with the two hate crimes. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said Thiessen was targeted strictly because of his race; both crimes also involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL1nI_0hCMp1jz00

At other points in the video of Murphy questioning Navarro, Murphy was able several times to get Navarro back on topic after he wandered to topics of "Nazi psychopaths," farming, chemical poisons, or members of other ethnic groups he sometimes called by offensive terms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKiur_0hCMp1jz00

Navarro's attorney, Jensen, is trying to convince the jury of eight men and six women to find Navarro not guilty by reason of disease or defect — something figures show is rarely attempted, and even more rarely issued as a verdict in Wisconsin.

Also Tuesday, Fond du Lac County's chief medical examiner, Dr. Adam Kovach, spelled out more than a dozen serious injuries he found in his post-mortem examination of Thiessen. But otherwise, Kovach added, Thiessen took pretty good care of himself.

"There's no reason," he testified, to believe (Thiessen) wouldn't still be alive today" had his motorcycle not been struck.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Andrew Christenson is presiding over the case.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac County jury finds Daniel Navarro guilty of killing motorcyclist as a hate crime

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Charges filed in 1992 double homicide

Weyauwega man arrested for Togstad-Mumbrue murders. Tony Garret Haase, 51, Weyauwega, will appear in court Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, for an initial appearance and bond hearing on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Haase is accused of the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years ago. On March...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Investigation underway after Appleton officers fatally shoot suspect

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies are assisting in an officer-involved critical incident (OICI) investigation after police officers fatally shot a man in Appleton on Friday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), at around 7:22 p.m., officers with the Appleton Police Department responded to...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
State
Virginia State
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Officers shoot and kill man after responding to domestic disturbance in Appleton

APPLETON — One man is dead after state investigators say he was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance Friday evening in Appleton. Appleton police officers responded to the call about 7:20 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022 at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
APPLETON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Navarro
Fox11online.com

Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Convicted in a Hate Crime Will Not be Going to Prison

The Fond du Lac man who was convicted this week in the death of Phillip Thiessen two years ago is not going to prison. A jury has determined that Daniel Navarro, whom they had just declared guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, should be committed to a mental health treatment facility in lieu of jail.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Mental State#White People#Violent Crime#Police Department#Hispanic
94.3 Jack FM

Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Active police situation in Appleton

Sprinklers put the fire out but 100 people were evacuated for a few hours and 14 couldn't go back home. The Packers president/CEO said a few weeks ago the Pro Shop had a record year last year. Anticipation for the team may be even higher this year. Victim's family reacts...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
waupacanow.com

Suspect charged with 3 burglaries

Kevin J. Christianson, 37, Marion, is charged in Waupaca County with three counts of burglary, concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 15, 2021, Sgt. Bill Zeamer, with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a burglary complaint on Slough Road in Weyauwega. Among the items...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

619
Followers
217
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy