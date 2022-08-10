ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State fall camp enters critical week, Nevada prep begins next week

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kV1FO_0hCMoygg00

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill said the team will start preparations for their August 27 opener against Nevada next week.

As fall camp winds down, the Aggies scrimmaged on Wednesday and will scrimmage again on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

"Two minute offense, we struggled (on Wednesday), but the rest of the time we played pretty well," Kill said. "We threw the ball well and ran pretty well. Defensively we have to continue to improve our physicality. Today was the first day that we didn't tackle as well as we have been and I think that is from fatigue. We have to get caught up with special teams because there are lot of things going on, but we have done a lot there."

From a general standpoint, Kill said that the Aggies defense is still ahead of the offense, which was to be expected with the amount of experienced players returning on that side of the ball. The quarterback position remains up in the air with junior college transfer Diego Pavia and freshman Gavin Frakes each having their moments, but neither taking control of the position.

"I think they both have to improve their football knowledge of what they are doing," Kill said. "They are still learning the progressions and the passing game. They have good days and bad days, but we have to get some consistency.

"But we have put them in bad situations with some bad snaps and penalties."

Defense finding depth

Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling had the luxury of returning starters at every level of the defense, but there have been several newcomers who have potentially earned their way into the two-deep throughout fall camp, especially in the front seven.

"The offensive line has done a great job, which is what we need, to see who is tough enough to hang and battle in the trenches," Dreiling said. "We have a bunch of good people, who are pushing people and climbing up the depth chart. It's going to come down to a couple scrimmages before Nevada. It's a big couple days here for us."

There are at least five freshmen who have had substantial reps throughout fall camp.

Andre Seldon transferred from Michigan, but did not play last season. Seldon and freshman Malachi McLean, from Manvel, Texas, will play at the nickel position in the defensive backfield.

Freshman defensive tackle Sterling Webb (6-2, 265 pounds) will provide a change of pace on the interior in his first year at NM State.

"(Webb) is from St. Louis and coming in after playing small high school football and has shined," Dreiling said. "His athletic ability has been awesome. He is athletic and quick, which is a nice change up, instead of a guy just leaning on you."

Oklahoma transfer Noah Arinze has also worked his way onto the field at defensive line.

"Noah has done a good job," Dreiling said. "He is so big, strong and athletic and his technique is coming along. Once that technique clicks, look out. He will be a very talented player for us. His big deal is he plays so hard and if you have a guy who plays as hard as he does, you are going to be OK, no matter what you are doing."

Freshman outside linebacker Gabe Peterson (6-2, 250 pounds) has also emerged as a potential backup behind senior Lazarus Williams.

"He big and strong and has really been picking it up," Dreiling said. "There are plenty of guys that we think will have a chance, not just in the future, but to get on the field this year so we are excited about it."

Offense looking for identity

Bad snaps from backup centers and penalties have stood out to coaches in recent practices.

"This is a tough week of camp here," Aggies offensive coordinator Tim Beck said. "We are going to push them hard this week. To get them mentally and physically a little tougher, we have to push through. I think the biggest thing is that we are looking for ways to improve.

"We did some good things (Wednesday), but we are still having snap problems. We go back to review the video and try to cross off mistakes for the next practice."

Veteran receiver Dominic Gicinto has stood out in a loaded slot receiver group, showing big play ability both after the catch and getting behind the defense.

"He's improved a lot, along with the other receivers," Beck said. "That group has been good. We haven't been quite as effective on the outside as we were in the spring. We talked to the whole team that you can't play on this team if you can't block. That's every position, including the quarterback."

Ahmonte Watkins, Jamoni Jones and junior college transfer Star Thomas are nearly locks for playing time in the offensive backfield, which features multiple formations and motions.

"There are a lot of moving parts and the running backs have picked it up for the most part," Beck said. "We are really not adding anything, just tweaking things and trying to get better at what we are doing."

