ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun

By WRBL Staff
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrA4t_0hCMolST00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama.

Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Delbridge will face a maximum of ten years at his hearing sentence, which is yet to be scheduled.

Court records show that on Feb. 7, Delbridge was pulled over by Montgomery Police officers near a residence on Foster Street. Upon stopping, Delbridge quickly exited his vehicle, and tried to enter the nearby home.

Fort Benning confirms death of two service members during severe weather

Officers observed Delbridge tossing a handgun and proceeded to detain him before he was able to enter the home.

Officials say that a Glock .40-caliber handgun was recovered from the scene, and law enforcement later learned that the handgun was previously stolen.

During Delbridge’s plea hearing, he specifically admitted to possessing this firearm with the knowledge that it was stolen, according to a press release.

This case was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man is facing charges after court records say he attempted to pull over a car while pretending to be a police officer. Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer. Court records show on August 3rd around 9 a.m., Kornosky attempted...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man pleads guilty in 2017 fatal shooting at Selma nightclub

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the two defendants in a nearly 5-year-old deadly shooting outside a Selma nightclub has entered a guilty plea. Kenneth Ingram, 33, was one of two men charged with murder and first-degree assault in the 2017 shooting outside Prime Ultra Lounge, a charge to which he originally pleaded not guilty. Court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirm Ingram pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car

A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

$3 Million Bond: Kawasi Wilson of Millbrook Arrested on Multiple Drug and other charges

After a several months of investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Elmore County, Kawasi Wilson, 43, of Millbrook has been arrested on the following charges: Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol, Trafficking Cocaine, Attempt to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Trafficking Opioid, Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
MILLBROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery Police#Nexstar Media Inc
selmasun.com

Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers for Identification of Home Burglary Suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential Burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property. The offense occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at a residence located in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road in Montgomery, Alabama. No other information was released.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Man Faces Multiple Charges after Chase with Millbrook Police

Top Photo: Chase A. Hanger, 27, of Montgomery (Photo from Elmore County Jail) On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 5:07 PM, Millbrook police officers received a report that a vehicle, a 2017 BMW 530I, reported as stolen to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, was possibly in the Millbrook area. Shortly after receiving that information, a Millbrook patrol officer observed the vehicle on Coosada Parkway, near Caroline Drive.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alabamanews.net

Montgomery County Sheriff Creates Safe Exchange Zone

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a safe exchange zone to give people a way to make transactions and have face-to-face contact. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says with the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales, people can exchange goods in the safe exchange zone outside the sheriff’s offices at 115 South Perry Street downtown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Juvenile dies in crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
LUVERNE, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man found shot dead inside Lee County home, investigation ongoing

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning.  According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1 AM Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy