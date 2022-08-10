Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama.

Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Delbridge will face a maximum of ten years at his hearing sentence, which is yet to be scheduled.

Court records show that on Feb. 7, Delbridge was pulled over by Montgomery Police officers near a residence on Foster Street. Upon stopping, Delbridge quickly exited his vehicle, and tried to enter the nearby home.

Officers observed Delbridge tossing a handgun and proceeded to detain him before he was able to enter the home.

Officials say that a Glock .40-caliber handgun was recovered from the scene, and law enforcement later learned that the handgun was previously stolen.

During Delbridge’s plea hearing, he specifically admitted to possessing this firearm with the knowledge that it was stolen, according to a press release.

This case was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

