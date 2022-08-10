Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
fox2detroit.com
Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Fox17
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
It’s National Vinyl Day! Here are the top 3 record stores in West Michigan
Growing up, I would listen to old school records in my grandparents' home. It was one of the highlights of my younger years. Now as an adult, I have gradually started my own collection that has transformed into a full wall in my place. In honor of the national day,...
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
Up North Voice
Catching crappie at Fisherman’s Landing
Jessica Liddle of Muskegon, formerly of Roscommon, holds a crappie she caught at Fisherman’s Landing in early July. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood. They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue. Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on the street for decades. They say their quiet, county...
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
Five people safely escaped sinking boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five people safety escaped their sinking boat Wednesday afternoon. There was a loud bang and the 22-foot, Chris-Craft-style boat started taking on water about half a mile from shore around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
