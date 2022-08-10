ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

fox2detroit.com

Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
KENT CITY, MI
My Magic GR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Up North Voice

Catching crappie at Fisherman’s Landing

Jessica Liddle of Muskegon, formerly of Roscommon, holds a crappie she caught at Fisherman’s Landing in early July. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our...
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County

There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
MUSKEGON, MI
