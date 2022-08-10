ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

25-year-old seriously injured in Chautauqua County ATV accident

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident that seriously injured a 25-year-old Pennsylvania man over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with firefighters from the Sherman Fire Department were called to French Creek Road in the town of Sherman just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of an ATV accident.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 hurt in small plane crash in Town of Harmony in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people were hurt when a plane crashed in the Chautauqua County town of Harmony just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said two people were conducting training exercises in the single-engine plane when it went down in a wooded area near the Baker Street Ext. According to deputies, the pilot reported losing power.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamburg Police provide advice in wake of mail thefts

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a handful of mailbox thefts and are warning people not to leave their outgoing mail in their mailboxes at home with the flags up. Thursday, Hamburg Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid putting their outgoing mail in their...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Lockport Police say missing child, mom have been located

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police say a mother and her six-year-old daughter, the subjects of a parental abduction investigation, have been located. Six-year-old Lillith Winters and her mother, 28-year-old Felicia Winters went missing Friday night from Hamilton Dr. in the city. Police say Felicia Winters does not have custody of the child.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Body found floating in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the body of a man was found floating in Scajaquada Creek late Saturday morning. They say the grisly discovery was made just before 11:30 AM at the foot of Niagara St. near Forest Ave. Members of the department's Underwater Recovery Team removed the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Police woman located

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police report that a missing woman has been located. Police edited a Facebook post about the missing person on Friday, the same day it was posted. Heather R. Bailey, 25, was reported missing after she left her home between 11 p.m. Thursday and...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Police: 4 vehicle accident in Dunkirk kills 2

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people died in an accident involving four cars in the City of Dunkirk Thursday night. City of Dunkirk Police as well as fire and rescue crews responded to the accident on Central Avenue near Howard Street at about 5:50 p.m. One person was pronounced dead...
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police looking for missing vulnerable teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to find, who they describe, as a missing vulnerable runaway. They say Yeneidaliz Rodriguez, aka 'Jay' was last seen on Pooley Pl. in Buffalo around 9:30 Thursday night. At the time she was wearing a 'Bad Bunny' hoodie,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Gunman given maximum sentence for Easter Sunday murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 25 years to life in prison for killing a man on Easter Sunday in 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's office says 38-year-old Andrello Brown was sentenced in county court Thursday morning. Brown was convicted of murder for shooting 41-year-old Clint...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: Man shot in the hand on Quincy Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is recovering at ECMC following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the first block of Quincy Street. Detectives say the 20-year-old man was shot in the hand just before 4:20 p.m. The unnamed man is said to be in stable condition. Police believe...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

19-year-old pleads guilty to murder in 2 separate homicide cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder in two separate homicide cases, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The District Attorney's Office says the first murder happened on Dec. 24, 2020 when Calvin D. Clemons intentionally shot and killed Felix Aguirre, 17, with an illegal weapon. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. while Aguirre was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

