FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
Meat raffle held Friday for girls burned in bizarre accident
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Western New York community is continuing to rally around a local family whose children were burned in a bizarre accident. A meat raffle was held Friday at Saint Mary's High School of Lancaster for the Czerniejewski family. Back in May, Angie Czerniejewski and her four...
25-year-old seriously injured in Chautauqua County ATV accident
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident that seriously injured a 25-year-old Pennsylvania man over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with firefighters from the Sherman Fire Department were called to French Creek Road in the town of Sherman just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of an ATV accident.
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
2 hurt in small plane crash in Town of Harmony in Chautauqua County
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people were hurt when a plane crashed in the Chautauqua County town of Harmony just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said two people were conducting training exercises in the single-engine plane when it went down in a wooded area near the Baker Street Ext. According to deputies, the pilot reported losing power.
Hamburg Police provide advice in wake of mail thefts
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a handful of mailbox thefts and are warning people not to leave their outgoing mail in their mailboxes at home with the flags up. Thursday, Hamburg Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid putting their outgoing mail in their...
BPD looking for person of interest in connection with double shooting on West Utica Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help with locating a person of interest in connection with a double shooting that happened on Aug. 4. On Saturday, police released surveillance video hoping it will help locate the person. The shooting happened just before midnight in the...
Lockport Police say missing child, mom have been located
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police say a mother and her six-year-old daughter, the subjects of a parental abduction investigation, have been located. Six-year-old Lillith Winters and her mother, 28-year-old Felicia Winters went missing Friday night from Hamilton Dr. in the city. Police say Felicia Winters does not have custody of the child.
Body found floating in Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the body of a man was found floating in Scajaquada Creek late Saturday morning. They say the grisly discovery was made just before 11:30 AM at the foot of Niagara St. near Forest Ave. Members of the department's Underwater Recovery Team removed the...
Niagara Falls Police woman located
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police report that a missing woman has been located. Police edited a Facebook post about the missing person on Friday, the same day it was posted. Heather R. Bailey, 25, was reported missing after she left her home between 11 p.m. Thursday and...
Police: 4 vehicle accident in Dunkirk kills 2
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people died in an accident involving four cars in the City of Dunkirk Thursday night. City of Dunkirk Police as well as fire and rescue crews responded to the accident on Central Avenue near Howard Street at about 5:50 p.m. One person was pronounced dead...
Man found dead inside vehicle following crash in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning on East Utica Street near New York State Route 33. Police were originally called to the scene of a car crash around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 25-year-old man dead inside...
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
Buffalo Police looking for missing vulnerable teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to find, who they describe, as a missing vulnerable runaway. They say Yeneidaliz Rodriguez, aka 'Jay' was last seen on Pooley Pl. in Buffalo around 9:30 Thursday night. At the time she was wearing a 'Bad Bunny' hoodie,...
24-year-old accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Hadi Matar, 24, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault Saturday afternoon. New York State Police say Matar stabbed Salman Rushdie, 75, right after he took the stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday. Staff and people sitting in the audience rushed in to...
27-year-old man pleads guilty for deadly shooting at Buffalo convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that happened last year inside a Buffalo convenience store. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Rickey L. Bryant shot Tony D. Rookard, 35, on Jan. 19, 2021. Rookard was shot multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street and later died from his injuries.
Gunman given maximum sentence for Easter Sunday murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 25 years to life in prison for killing a man on Easter Sunday in 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's office says 38-year-old Andrello Brown was sentenced in county court Thursday morning. Brown was convicted of murder for shooting 41-year-old Clint...
Buffalo Police ask for help finding missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. They say 66-year-old Juanita Robinson is mentally incompetent and was last seen Saturday morning around 9 AM heading west on High St. near Buffalo General Hospital. Robinson is described as a black...
Buffalo Police: Man shot in the hand on Quincy Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is recovering at ECMC following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the first block of Quincy Street. Detectives say the 20-year-old man was shot in the hand just before 4:20 p.m. The unnamed man is said to be in stable condition. Police believe...
19-year-old pleads guilty to murder in 2 separate homicide cases
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder in two separate homicide cases, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The District Attorney's Office says the first murder happened on Dec. 24, 2020 when Calvin D. Clemons intentionally shot and killed Felix Aguirre, 17, with an illegal weapon. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. while Aguirre was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.
