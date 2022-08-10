ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Protect your home from fire by creating defensible space

EUGENE, Ore. — As wildfires continue to pop up, many are looking for ways to protect their homes from the destruction. We are very much in the midst of wildfire season and our newsroom is digging into ways that will help you be prepared. What may sound like a...
OREGON STATE
kpic

4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kpic

Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy