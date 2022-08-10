Read full article on original website
kpic
Protect your home from fire by creating defensible space
EUGENE, Ore. — As wildfires continue to pop up, many are looking for ways to protect their homes from the destruction. We are very much in the midst of wildfire season and our newsroom is digging into ways that will help you be prepared. What may sound like a...
kpic
Oregon, Washington gas prices fall this week, still much higher than national average
The national average for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below four dollars for the first time in months. Still, people in the Pacific Northwest will be paying more at the pump. In Oregon, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.88. That's down from just...
kpic
4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases
WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...
kpic
Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
