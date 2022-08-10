Read full article on original website
William Moffett
3d ago
the way parts of Minnesota is Ostersizing and demonizing their law enforcement agencys I'm surprised anyone volunteered for the job maybe that new unarmed citizen social group could do the job without law enforcements help
Reply
2
Related
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Had 4th Most Homicides in Minnesota in 2021
(KNSI) – St. Cloud had the fourth most homicides in Minnesota last year according to recently released crime statistics. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report also shows violent crime jumped 21.6% in one year. Minnesota recorded 201 homicides last year compared to 185 in 2020. St. Cloud set a new record with five homicides in 2021 behind Minneapolis 93, St. Paul 38 and Brooklyn Park with six.
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe in St. Paul
MILACA, Minn — Officials say the missing 11-year-old was found safe Saturday in St. Paul. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that she is being examined at a medical facility, adding that "she appears to be in good health."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities
Gov. Tim Walz said the increased presence of state law enforcement in the Twin Cities is here to stay until further notice. The governor was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and officers from different agencies in the state during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The decision...
Minneapolis law enforcement surge will persist
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol, BCA, Metro Transit Police and other agencies will continue the stepped-up patrol surge in Minneapolis indefinitely, based in large part on the results they've seen reducing violent crimes and disrupting street racing. "Success breeds success and we're starting to see other agencies say...
Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers
STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports
MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.
Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
WDIO-TV
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
Suspect in homicide charged with second-degree murder
The man accused of breaking into a home and fatally stabbing a man Friday in northeast Minneapolis has been charged. Franklin Terrol White, 31, is charged with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation after police say they found a man stabbed in the neck inside a Minneapolis home. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Judge blocks MNDOC from re-incarcerating prisoners released during pandemic
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge is blocking the Minnesota Department of Corrections from re-incarcerating people released from prison due to medical risk during the pandemic. The judge issued a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed against the department. This comes after the department notified those...
BCA identifies four deputies involved in Otsego shooting
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified all four officers involved in the Otsego shooting that killed 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen Sunday. Wright County deputies Patrick Mabusth, Mark Voss, Leland Wilkinson and Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins were identified in a statement from the Minnesota BCA Wednesday.
16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash
WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 6