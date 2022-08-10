ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO FIRE ON OAK STREET

At approximately 08:25 a.m. on Friday, August 12, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 908 Oak Street for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of a single-family home. Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were able to remove three family pets. Unfortunately, the pets succumbed to untenable conditions found within the structure. There was significant smoke and fire damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and the occupants were displaced from their home due to the fire.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY

The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Altru Hospital construction making progress

Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN

On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County

MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
KNOX News Radio

Friday fire damages GF home

A home on the 900 block of Oak Street in Grand Forks sustained significant fire and smoke damage this morning (Friday). The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the structure. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Officials...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 12, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s on the week of August 8-12. The Golden Link Senior Center will have Bingo today, at 1:30 p.m., and needs at least 7 players in order to play. The Crookston Community Theater presents “Love Letter” by AR Gurrey...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER HOLDS FIRST SESSION OF LEADERSHIP CROOKSTON 2022

Session number one of the Leadership Crookston 2022 class was held on Wednesday, August 10. Leadership Crookston is a program of the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce. The program exposes students to a wide range of businesses and organizations in the Crookston area to show them how the pieces fit together to make Crookston a strong community. Leaders from these businesses and organizations talk about their organizations and leadership experiences. The class is also an excellent opportunity for students to build larger networks in the community that they can use in the future. The goal is to help students become stronger leaders for their organizations and community.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger – Obit

Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger, 94, a lifelong Eldred and Crookston, MN resident, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston (Villa St. Vincent). Hank, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on June 30, 1928, in Andover Township, near Eldred, MN, the daughter...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 12, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Randy Robert Marken, 48, of Mentor, for 1st-Degree DUI. Paul Jon Eastman, 53, of Climax, for Theft of Services. Bryce Adam Johnson, 27, of Twin Valley, for Simple Robbery. George Daniel Weiblen, 52, of Falcon Heights, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Police responding to Facebook posts referencing suspicious activity

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police are warning the public about a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a South Grand Forks neighborhood. Police say that some of the information is true, but some of it is not. Police say they had...
KNOX News Radio

GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault

One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
GRAND FORKS, ND

