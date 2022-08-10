Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE STANFORD ROAD TO ALLOW CREWS TO MOVE FURNITURE INTO A NEW DEVELOPMENT ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Stanford Road will be closed for two blocks from University Ave. north from August 15 to the 18 and again from August 22 to 24. Stanford Rd. will be open from August 19 to the 21. The sidewalk on the west side of Stanford Rd. will remain open during the road closure.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO FIRE ON OAK STREET
At approximately 08:25 a.m. on Friday, August 12, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 908 Oak Street for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of a single-family home. Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were able to remove three family pets. Unfortunately, the pets succumbed to untenable conditions found within the structure. There was significant smoke and fire damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and the occupants were displaced from their home due to the fire.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY
The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
wdayradionow.com
Grand Forks Police warn of suspicious person, car on south side of city
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police are looking for more information, and clearing some confusion up on reports of a suspicious person trying to pick up children in the city. Officers say one reported incident has taken place in the 5300 block of Belmont Road Wednesday involving a white,...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
KNOX News Radio
Altru Hospital construction making progress
Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN
On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE IS ON THE LOOK OUT FOR A SUSPICIOUS MALE APPROACHING JUVENILES
The Grand Forks Police Department is aware of a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. Some of the information in the Facebook post is accurate, but some of it is not. The Police Department has one report involving...
KNOX News Radio
Friday fire damages GF home
A home on the 900 block of Oak Street in Grand Forks sustained significant fire and smoke damage this morning (Friday). The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the structure. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Officials...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 12, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s on the week of August 8-12. The Golden Link Senior Center will have Bingo today, at 1:30 p.m., and needs at least 7 players in order to play. The Crookston Community Theater presents “Love Letter” by AR Gurrey...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER HOLDS FIRST SESSION OF LEADERSHIP CROOKSTON 2022
Session number one of the Leadership Crookston 2022 class was held on Wednesday, August 10. Leadership Crookston is a program of the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce. The program exposes students to a wide range of businesses and organizations in the Crookston area to show them how the pieces fit together to make Crookston a strong community. Leaders from these businesses and organizations talk about their organizations and leadership experiences. The class is also an excellent opportunity for students to build larger networks in the community that they can use in the future. The goal is to help students become stronger leaders for their organizations and community.
kroxam.com
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger – Obit
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger, 94, a lifelong Eldred and Crookston, MN resident, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston (Villa St. Vincent). Hank, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on June 30, 1928, in Andover Township, near Eldred, MN, the daughter...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Country music star Sara Evans closing out concert series in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Country music star Sara Evans will be closing out the Hugo's Concert Series 2022. Evans will perform Friday night at The Greenway in the fourth and final concert of the series. Randy Houser will open for Evans. Tickets are non-refundable and the show will take place...
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Randy Robert Marken, 48, of Mentor, for 1st-Degree DUI. Paul Jon Eastman, 53, of Climax, for Theft of Services. Bryce Adam Johnson, 27, of Twin Valley, for Simple Robbery. George Daniel Weiblen, 52, of Falcon Heights, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police responding to Facebook posts referencing suspicious activity
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police are warning the public about a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a South Grand Forks neighborhood. Police say that some of the information is true, but some of it is not. Police say they had...
valleynewslive.com
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault
One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
