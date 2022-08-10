ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Marqeta Mq#Q2#Eps#0 10 Eps Actual
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Says Company Is 'Naturally Positioned' To Benefit From The Digital Transformation: 'The Opportunity In Front Of Us Is Unlimited'

QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares surged in July leading up to the company's quarterly results. A strong earnings report from the chipmaker at the end of the month helped to reinforce the recent rally. "We had record revenue both in IoT and automotive, and within handsets, we saw tremendous year-over-year growth...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

How To Attend Walmart Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Walmart WMT will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on August 16, 2022, to discuss Q2 2023 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PHAT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom" or the "Company") PHAT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Phathom and certain...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
MARKETS
Benzinga

LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings

IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WFC, WEBR and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

DST Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of Officers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - August 9, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") DST DST (OTC:DNDDF) is pleased to announce that the three nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"), were elected to the Corporation's Board of Directors during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") that was held in Montreal on August 8, 2022. These directors are Messrs. Mario Jacob, Robert Sellars and David Lemieux. A total of 55,212,559 Subordinated Voting Shares and 2,500,000 Multiple-Voting Shares were voted by proxies, representing 86.01% of the shares issued and outstanding at the Record Date.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line Price Target On Weak Q2 Earnings

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen reiterated an equal-weight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and lowered the price target to $13 from $14. The analyst lowered the price target after Norwegian reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Allen added that the possible weakening of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy