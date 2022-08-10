Read full article on original website
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on Aug. 13.
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Fox17
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood. They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue. Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on the street for decades. They say their quiet, county...
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
