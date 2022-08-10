Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight
It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
lonelyplanet.com
South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget
A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
$1.5 million granted to 5 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for five projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
WMBF
WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. The station also...
1 South Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimbrell in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
wach.com
More than 5000 families wait for affordable housing in the Midlands amid market changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a crisis seen across the Midlands, and even nation right now with affordable housing options. With Columbia Housing alone, more than 5000 families are on the waiting list for a home. And that’s only a fraction of people in need. “It took...
WCNC
SC farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
The Post and Courier
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Columbia-area credit union heist, kidnapping
COLUMBIA — The woman who robbed a Forest Acres credit union in 2019, one of the most high-profile cases in the area, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. She and her accomplice also are accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut, running off with around $83,000 just a few months before the Forest Acres heist.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
WMBF
There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
WRDW-TV
12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
Crews to start cutting vegetation at the bottom of Lake Murray in October
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lake Murray is 41 miles long and stores approximately 763 billion gallons of water. However, the lake will not stay that way much longer this year. The water level is normally 358 feet deep and will be dropped down to 350 feet. "We are hoping to...
Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
abccolumbia.com
SC Tax rebates for those eligible could be on the way soon
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced they are issuing close to one billion dollars in state tax rebates before the end of the year, but only to those who file their 2021 South Carolina individual income tax returns by October 17th, which is the filing extension deadline.
