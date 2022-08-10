ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston City Paper

Fordham: The story of South Carolina’s first segregation fight

It was a time of major confusion. An uncouth demagogue had come to power with a mouth filled with profanity and preaching a message of division and hatred that encouraged violence among his followers. This resulted in reactionary laws that set back progress for several decades while “people of good will” were themselves divided, confused and lacking in real leadership in strategy, while the few voices of sense and reason were largely ignored and regulated to obscurity.
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
lonelyplanet.com

South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget

A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
South Carolina State
WMBF

WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. The station also...
COLUMBIA, SC
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimbrell in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCNC

SC farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
WMBF

There is a kangaroo on the loose in Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say there is one kangaroo on the loose in Ohio, WOIO reported. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio. Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has...
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
WRDW-TV

12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
News19 WLTX

Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
News19 WLTX

Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
abccolumbia.com

