Tickets for Richmond premiere of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ go on sale Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets for the musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ at the Altria Theater in Richmond go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12.

The show, which is a part of the Broadway in Richmond series, will be on stage from October 18 to 23.

The show is about an anxious, isolated high school student in the social media age, who is aching to fit in. When a letter he writes for a class exercise falls into the hands of the grieving parents of a classmate, his life takes a turn.

Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen), John Hemphill (Larry Murphy), Lili Thomas (Cynthia Murphy), Alaina Anderson (Zoe Murphy), in the 2022-2023 North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for Murp

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it’s broken all box office records. It went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

The show launched its first North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018 and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America for more than 1.5 million audience members. But this is the first time the show will be performed on stage in Richmond.

