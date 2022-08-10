ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Tickets for Richmond premiere of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ go on sale Friday

By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets for the musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ at the Altria Theater in Richmond go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12.

The show, which is a part of the Broadway in Richmond series, will be on stage from October 18 to 23.

Goochland Drive-In celebrates Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John, with outdoor screenings

The show is about an anxious, isolated high school student in the social media age, who is aching to fit in. When a letter he writes for a class exercise falls into the hands of the grieving parents of a classmate, his life takes a turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyiEn_0hCMlLb400
Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen), John Hemphill (Larry Murphy), Lili Thomas (Cynthia Murphy), Alaina Anderson (Zoe Murphy), in the 2022-2023 North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for Murp

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it’s broken all box office records. It went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars

The show launched its first North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018 and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America for more than 1.5 million audience members. But this is the first time the show will be performed on stage in Richmond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Hayes, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Broadway, VA
State
Colorado State
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Goochland, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Helen Hayes
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®

RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Performing#The Altria Theater#North American#The Buell Theatre
Axios Richmond

Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster

Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy