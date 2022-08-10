ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beam Glb BEEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q2#Eps
Benzinga

Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings

IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Says Company Is 'Naturally Positioned' To Benefit From The Digital Transformation: 'The Opportunity In Front Of Us Is Unlimited'

QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares surged in July leading up to the company's quarterly results. A strong earnings report from the chipmaker at the end of the month helped to reinforce the recent rally. "We had record revenue both in IoT and automotive, and within handsets, we saw tremendous year-over-year growth...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line Price Target On Weak Q2 Earnings

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen reiterated an equal-weight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and lowered the price target to $13 from $14. The analyst lowered the price target after Norwegian reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Allen added that the possible weakening of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base

Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
PETS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is Apple Bullish On iPhone Sales While Overall Industry Is Pessimistic?

Apple Inc AAPL has urged suppliers to build at least as many next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, Bloomberg reports. The iPhone maker is betting on its affluent clientele and declining competition to beat the global electronics turn. Apple asked assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices,...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
