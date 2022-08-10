ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Houston Chronicle

Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
DENTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Pedophile Chugs Liquid and Dies in Court as He Is Convicted

Moments after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child, a Texas man began chugging what appeared to be a bottle of water and then died in a holding cell. WFAA reports that authorities still have not determined if Edward Peter Leclair, 57, poisoned himself as the verdict was read. Denton County First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck said Leclair, who was arrested in 2018 and was out on bond during the trial, had not been drinking before the verdict was read. “It’s during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the counsel table, and he chugged it,” Beck said. “It wasn’t like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak.” After Leclair was taken to the holding cell, an investigator asked a bailiff to check on him because of the way he had been guzzling the liquid and— he was found “gray” and dead.Read it at WFAA
FRISCO, TX
KLTV

Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parker County DA Recovers $18K in Stolen Church Money

More than $18,000 have been returned to a Parker County church after a former church employee embezzled funds. According to the Parker County District Attorney's Office, Janet Shelly Walker, 63, a former secretary at the church, was convicted on June 14 of theft from a nonprofit organization. Jeff Swain, Parker...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. OLIVER, FRANK MCDONALD JR; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Manhunt suspect arrested by law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The subject of a multi-agency manhunt was captured and arrested on Friday. 23-year-old Kaleb Coleman was taken into custody on Maurine and Central Freeway by Wichita Falls police officers, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff David Duke said he wanted to thank...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
CBS DFW

Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County employee has reportedly been arrested for embezzlement. Maribel Longoria was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K on Aug. 11. Longoria was the tax assessor-collector for Clay County. An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
FORNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
FORT WORTH, TX
newschannel6now.com

Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS DFW

Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water. 
DENTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

EXPLAINER: What’s happening in the Justin Love case?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Bob Brotherton granted Justin Love’s defense team the chance to respond to prosecutors’ arguments against their appeal on Friday. His team now has until 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, to file their response. Love was sentenced to life in prison after...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

