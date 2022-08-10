Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
Texas Pedophile Chugs Liquid and Dies in Court as He Is Convicted
Moments after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child, a Texas man began chugging what appeared to be a bottle of water and then died in a holding cell. WFAA reports that authorities still have not determined if Edward Peter Leclair, 57, poisoned himself as the verdict was read. Denton County First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck said Leclair, who was arrested in 2018 and was out on bond during the trial, had not been drinking before the verdict was read. “It’s during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the counsel table, and he chugged it,” Beck said. “It wasn’t like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak.” After Leclair was taken to the holding cell, an investigator asked a bailiff to check on him because of the way he had been guzzling the liquid and— he was found “gray” and dead.Read it at WFAA
KLTV
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parker County DA Recovers $18K in Stolen Church Money
More than $18,000 have been returned to a Parker County church after a former church employee embezzled funds. According to the Parker County District Attorney's Office, Janet Shelly Walker, 63, a former secretary at the church, was convicted on June 14 of theft from a nonprofit organization. Jeff Swain, Parker...
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. OLIVER, FRANK MCDONALD JR; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED;...
Twitch trend leads to large WFPD response on Wenonah Ave
A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon.
newschannel6now.com
Manhunt suspect arrested by law enforcement
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The subject of a multi-agency manhunt was captured and arrested on Friday. 23-year-old Kaleb Coleman was taken into custody on Maurine and Central Freeway by Wichita Falls police officers, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff David Duke said he wanted to thank...
Circulating post debunked by police departments in Texas
Authorities in Texas are warning residents of a circulating false post that claims a serial killer is "hunting" in their area.
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event
North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
newschannel6now.com
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County employee has reportedly been arrested for embezzlement. Maribel Longoria was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K on Aug. 11. Longoria was the tax assessor-collector for Clay County. An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria...
Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound
FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
fox4news.com
Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
Man jailed over July murder in east Dallas
A man is now behind bars in Dallas where a man was gunned down last month on Florence Street near Good Latimer. Police have been looking for Alexander Trujillo since July 26th when Xavier Yvanez was found dead
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Paramedic for Kicking, Hitting Man
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a downed, unarmed man won’t face charges after a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict. The grand jury considered a felony charge of injury to a disabled person against Brad Alan Cox, 46, this week and returned a no-bill. Read more...
newschannel6now.com
Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
newschannel6now.com
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Convicted child rapist Edward LeClair found dead after guilty verdict
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child died in-custody shortly after his conviction.First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said Edward LeClair, 57, "chugged" his water bottle as the Judge Lee Gabriel read the verdict. And since he was charged with 5 counts, he began drinking after he was found guilty on the first count and continued to chug as the judge read the other counts.LeClair was found unconscious on Aug. 11 in a holding cell outside the Denton County Courthouse. Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services and the Denton Fire Department responded.LeClair was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.Law enforcement officials haven't commented on what, if anything LeClair ingested other than water.
newschannel6now.com
EXPLAINER: What’s happening in the Justin Love case?
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Bob Brotherton granted Justin Love’s defense team the chance to respond to prosecutors’ arguments against their appeal on Friday. His team now has until 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, to file their response. Love was sentenced to life in prison after...
