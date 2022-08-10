Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Related
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors
Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not starting Saturday
Merrifield isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Merrifield will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Raimel Tapia is staring in center field while Santiago Espinal starts at second base.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Friday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a short-side platoon role behind Luis Guillorme at third base to begin August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Ready for rehab assignment
Ramirez (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez took batting practice Saturday and apparently felt well afterward. Topkin notes that Ramirez could be back within the next week. Ramirez has filled several roles with the Rays this season -- he's played at first base, in the outfield and at designated hitter -- and that is likely to continue upon his return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Still not starting
Alfaro (knee) isn't starting Saturday against the Nationals. Alfaro sustained a right knee injury during Monday's loss to the Giants and will officially be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. However, he expects to start behind the dish during Sunday's series finale in Washington, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting ninth once again.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Returned to minors
Anderson was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Anderson started the second game of Atlanta's doubleheader against the Marlins and earned his 10th win of the season. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings. Anderson has allowed two or fewer earned runs five times in his last seven starts but has served up seven and four earned runs in the other two starts. He's likely to be back in Atlanta's rotation at some point prior to the close of the regular season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Roughed up in no-decision
Gonzales gave up five earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. The Rangers lineup got to Gonzales in the fourth inning with a barrage of hits...
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Riding pine Friday
McCann isn't starting Friday against the Phillies. McCann has lost out some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Tomas Nido is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Could face hitters next week
Lucchesi (elbow) could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice within the next week or two, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lucchesi is still conducting his rehab from last June's Tommy John surgery at the Mets' spring complex in Florida, so once he's cleared for game action in the minors, he'll likely report to the team's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate or Single-A St. Lucie. Even if his surgically repaired elbow responds well to facing hitters and he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September, Lucchesi likely wouldn't have enough time to get stretched out for a starting role. If he's activated from the 60-day injured list before season's end and rejoins the Mets, Lucchesi will presumably serve as a lefty option out of the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bligh Madris: Heads back to bench
Madris will sit Friday against the Giants. Madris briefly appeared to be stepping into a starting role, but that's less clear now, as he's been on the bench for three of the last four games. His .190/.253/.286 slash line in 91 trips to the plate this season certainly doesn't look like starting material.
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Nearing rehab assignment
Franco (wrist) is nearing a rehab assignment that will begin with the Rays' Florida Complex League team, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco recently began running, playing catch and hitting off a tee. He'll begin the next step towards a return in the coming days, though no exact date was provided. It's unclear how long Franco's rehab assignment may last, but a return during the team's upcoming weekend series against the Royals seems possible.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Absent from lineup again
Bart (ankle) isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bart has been dealing with an ankle injury since Tuesday and will be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. However, the Giants hope he'll be available off the bench Saturday. Austin Wynns is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
Comments / 0