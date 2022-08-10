ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Taking Up Arms: NOLA Pastor Teaches Self Defense with Faith and Firepower

By Christopher Leach
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sXOI_0hCMjQh300

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Isaiah Stewart is the pastor at House of Healing Ministries in New Orleans. The Church is on Conti Street in a mid city neighborhood that has seen more than it’s fair share of crime.

“In the book of Luke, Jesus told the disciples, that you need to sell your purse and buy you a sword. Why did He say that if he didn’t mean that you need to be able to defend yourself. The church has been involved in protection. A lot of people forget about the Deacons for Defense, in the 1960’s. So this isn’t taboo. It’s not new,” says Stewart.

Stewart teaches more than what is written in the bible. He is owner of Angel Arms NOLA and teaches home defense and personal safety courses about when and where to operate a firearm for protection. The courses take place in the middle of a church sanctuary.

“As a pastor you are to look after your sheep. This is done in response to what is happening in New Orleans, with all the excessive home break-ins, robberies and car jackings,” says Stewart.

The most recently class held 66 people and was sponsored by the U.S. Concealed Carry Association. After months of violent crime in New Orleans, this was the largest class Angel Arms has seen.

Lillie Fleury and her husband attended the course and say, “we are not trying to go out to be a vigilante. We are making sure we have the right training to have a firearm and to be responsible gun owners.”

There’s a lot that participants take in that include, learning how to remain calm, ready and having a thorough knowledge about the local laws and rights that protect people defending themselves, in and outside of their home.

The most basic lesson taught is, if you own a gun, you need to know how to use it. Life-altering moment come quickly, as the FBI says there is only about 2.3 to 2.5 seconds to pull a gun out and get it on a target that is charging towards you.

During the course, participants can earn a certificate as well as an application for the state. It’s a very peculiar combination of faith and firepower, as residents across the country search for ways to stay safe, amongst a trending rise in violent crime.

“The bottom line is some of that stuff will go down, if people begin to combat the threat. It seams very scary and it seams alarming, but the harsh reality is, that if you don’t prove to them, that I am not a victim, they will continue to victimize you,” says Stewart.

Isaiah’s next course is August 13th, followed by one on August 20th. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Jiu Jitsu professor teaches self defense amid crime crisis

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Amid the spike in crime, martial arts instructors encouraged people to learn how to protect themselves. Greg Lapin, a former police officer turned Jiu Jitsu professor, used what he learned in a uniform to teach others in a gi. “I say Jiu Jitsu is simple, it’s not easy,” said Lapin, owner of […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Chef Adolfo Perez Palavicini, of Adolfo’s on Frenchmen, dies at 63

Through 25 years of change on Frenchmen Street, Adolfo’s Restaurant has remained a consistent presence for soulful Italian cuisine in the middle of the nightlife bustle. The restaurant will continue, but now without its founder. Adolfo Perez Palavicini died Friday at age 63, his wife, Kim Perez, confirmed. He...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nola#Fbi#Self Defense#Concealed Carry#Church#Angel Arms Nola
WGNO

Councilman hosts gun buyback to combat violence

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District C Councilman Freddie King hosted a gun buyback in Algiers in hopes of stopping the upward trend of violent crimes in the city. “We want to see those guns off the streets,” King said. “That’s one less gun in the hands of a dangerous person. That’s one less gun in […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
myneworleans.com

Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy