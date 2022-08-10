A car-themed timepiece is a great - and often expensive - way to tell the time and retain some kind of connection to your sports car when you aren't driving it. Some of these stylish watches are engineering marvels, with brands like Bugatti and Rolls-Royce often leading the way in this area. You can add Porsche to that list, too, as the German marque has had a long and successful relationship with TAG Heuer. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has now come up with yet another Porsche-branded watch called the Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. It's the extent to which this connected watch can sync to your Porsche and control many of its features that is particularly impressive, though.

CARS ・ 1 HOUR AGO