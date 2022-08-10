Read full article on original website
1970 Porsche 914 Is Junkyard Treasure
Most of the discarded Porsches I've found during my junkyard travels of the last 15 years have been 924s, 944s and 928s (as you'd expect), though the Boxster is becoming increasingly easy to find in the big Ewe Pullet-style yards lately. That said, 914s still show up occasionally, despite all the protestations from allegedly knowledgeable fanatics that these cars are far too valuable to suffer such a fate. Here's a not-so-valuable first-year 914 that now sits in a Denver self-serve car graveyard.
Mercedes-Benz Killing Metris In America And Dealers Are Thrilled
With a new business strategy in play, Mercedes-Benz is looking to make big changes to its lineup. But it seems the killing spree isn't over yet, with the Metris van being the latest victim of the company's culling. This is according to Automotive News, which uncovered the information through a...
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
BMW M3 GHR By Manhart Is 641 HP Of German Muscle
Comes standard with a stainless steel exhaust and Michelin Cup 2 tires. The BMW M3 Competition is one of the most riveting sports sedans in recent memory. Controversial grille aside, we like the latest generation of the M3 and found it incisive compared to its rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. But to ask the question of German tuning houses, how do you improve it?
The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record
Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
Tesla Told To Stop Using Americans As Crash Test Dummies And To Remove FSD Technology Now
Our younger readers might not know who Ralph Nader is, but his impact on the automotive industry was massive. Nader is a lawyer/activist who single-handedly killed the Chevrolet Corvair by attacking it in his famous book, Unsafe At Any Speed. Chevrolet eventually axed the Corvair over one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. Nader solidified his reputation as a road safety advocate, and his political grandstanding eventually led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Musk Says The Tesla Semi Will Ship To Buyers This Year
Elon Musk claims the Tesla Semi truck will start reaching customers by the end of this year. Do we have any reason to doubt the man?. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017 with the promise it would reach trucking companies in 2019. The next promises were 2020 and then 2021. But still no truck. Now it appears the new target is within six months. Tesla aims to make good on deliveries of the 500-mile range Semi and reassured the public that the Cybertruck would arrive by 2023 (something he confirmed at the annual meeting earlier this month) but there was no still word on the long-range Semi.
TAG Heuer Smartwatch Is An Extension Of Your Porsche
A car-themed timepiece is a great - and often expensive - way to tell the time and retain some kind of connection to your sports car when you aren't driving it. Some of these stylish watches are engineering marvels, with brands like Bugatti and Rolls-Royce often leading the way in this area. You can add Porsche to that list, too, as the German marque has had a long and successful relationship with TAG Heuer. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has now come up with yet another Porsche-branded watch called the Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. It's the extent to which this connected watch can sync to your Porsche and control many of its features that is particularly impressive, though.
Watch New BMW 7 Series Struggle Around The Nurburgring
The all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 were unveiled in New York earlier this year and went into production a little over a month ago. So why is BMW running a fleet of 7s at the Nurburgring?. At the unveiling of the new 7, BMW said it would start shipping...
VW shows how it made the most powerful Golf ever
The Volkswagen Golf has had hundreds of engine variants since its introduction in 1974. Even though there used to be a bigger VR6, the fourth generation of the EA888 four-pot is the most potent ever fitted to the compact hatchback. The turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol mill makes 329 bhp (245 kilowatts) in the Golf R 20 Years Edition. A new video from the company's R division shows how they were able to extract the extra oomph over a regular Golf R.
Chinese-Powered Tesla Model Y Are Being Made With Lighter Batteries
The Tesla Model Y sure seems to be the right car at the right time. For starters, it's electric and has the features and cargo space that today's consumers demand. Tesla frontman Elon Musk claims that the Tesla Model Y is now the highest revenue vehicle in the world and predicts it will be the best-selling volume car sold worldwide by next year. Clearly, Musk knows something we don't, and now Tesla has also quietly deviated on its core battery technology by using Chinese BYD batteries for European Model Y vehicles.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
Baidu Boasts Its Self-Driving Tech Will Be One Generation Ahead of Tesla
Jidu Auto, the EV firm owned by Baidu - China's answer to Google - is setting the bar high for autonomous driving, claiming that its autonomous driving technology will be one generation ahead of Tesla. "Our understanding of smart vehicles is that being electric is the semi-final while being intelligent...
RUMORS: New Lexus LFA Will Have Almost 1,000 HP, Nissan Z Nismo Coming With Over 400 HP And Nissan GT-R Refresh Coming In 2023
According to the Japanese language Best Car website, there are a slew of existing updates and a couple of new models with dates on the horizon. Without sources and with our hazy grasp of the Japanese language, we will place all of the following Google-translated information in the rumor column until we confirm otherwise.
This Is The E39 BMW M6 Coupe That Never Was
Remember the E39 BMW M5? Of course you do. It's widely regarded as the pinnacle of BMW's sedan lineage. In this M5, the brand's design language, chassis tuning, and engine technology all seemed to peak at the same time. Today, it remains a car that is almost worshipped by the BMW faithful, and for good reason. But what if BMW still made the M6 at the time that the E39 M5 was around? We all know about the M6's extended hiatus, but an artist on Instagram has retrospectively envisioned an M6 based on the enduring E39 M5. After all, the original M6/M635 CSi is also considered one of BMW's most beautiful coupes.
Cadillac Trademarks Four New Names For The Celestiq
Though it wasn't the full production model, Cadillac finally showed off its latest flagship electric sedan, dubbed the Celestiq. We know the car will cost around $300,000, but final pricing and specifications won't be revealed until later this year. Well, at least not officially. While General Motors might not be ready to share more information about the 2023 Cadillac Celestiq, the company was caught trademarking what appears to be four different trim level designations for the car.
Porsche Revisits Its Cayenne S Rally Car, Road-Legal Special Edition Model
As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+ kilometers), the race that went from Berlin via Moscow, Novosibirsk, Mongolia, and Lake Baikal was the event where the all-new first-gen Cayenne proved its capabilities.
Nissan Z Dealer Markups Have Already Begun
New Nissan Z starts at $39,990, while the Proto Spec has an MSRP of $52,990. The all-new Nissan Z is one of the most surprising cars of the years. Not only is it good to drive, but it's so much more affordable than its direct rivals. A base model with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and a six-speed manual has an MSRP of just $40,000. Even the limited edition Proto Spec, of which only 240 will be built, has a suggested retail price of $52,990, just $490 more than Toyota charges for the entry-level 3.0 GR Supra.
Mazda Will Increase Prices As It Moves Upmarket
A quick glance at Q2 sales figures for 2022 will tell you that most manufacturers are still struggling due to several supply chain constraints. Mazda was one of the biggest losers, despite the popularity of the new CX-50. This popular SUV spends an average of three days on the dealer floor. Even so, Mazda sales declined by 42.8%. In June, Miata sales fell by almost 90%, mainly because the popular Club trim is completely sold out for the year.
Volkswagen ID.Buzz Gets Wild Carbon Fiber Bodykit
It's been just over two months since the first Volkswagen ID. Buzz rolled off the production line. We knew the aftermarket would be quick to offer accessories, but we weren't expecting to see the quirky van slammed to the ground with a carbon fiber body kit so soon. It comes from the Norwegian tuner Zyrus Engineering, the same group of mad men who built a bonkers 1,200-horsepower Lamborghini Huracan race car and then made it street legal.
