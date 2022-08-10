ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxmv4_0hCMjBhO00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February.

Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile marker 73.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Savannah from Houston, Texas, has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication , vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fallen Loudon County deputy’s son carries on father’s legacy

Savannah was taken into custody on a $1 million bond. He is set to appear in Loudon County court on Monday, August 15.

Koboat Trucking LLC, the Texas-based trucking company that employed Savannah, was shut down in March by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration after the federal trucking regulator said the company was an ‘imminent hazard to public safety.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yQGH_0hCMjBhO00
(Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

A second truck driver, 35-year-old Sonny Beason of Loudon County, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license after investigators said he failed to secure the ladder that fell into the roadway.

Memorial ride held in honor of Sgt. Chris Jenkins

Jenkins served in Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for roughly two decades. He first joined the department in 2002 as a corrections officer. He was promoted to patrol in 2003, and became a K-9 handler in 2007. Jenkins earned Patrol Supervisor of the Year in 2017. He was promoted to corporal in 2018, and promoted again in 2019 to sergeant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

