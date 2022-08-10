WASHINGTON (7News) — We’re off to a gorgeous start to the weekend across the D.C. area with the coolest temperatures in over a month along with full sunshine. Highs Saturday will likely reach the lower 80s with a few high thin clouds streaming in later today. Events such as the Montgomery County and Prince William County Fairs or the Commanders Preseason Opener will have perfect weather so get outside and enjoy!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO