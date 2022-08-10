ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Gorgeous start to the weekend but clouds and shower chances return Sunday

WASHINGTON (7News) — We’re off to a gorgeous start to the weekend across the D.C. area with the coolest temperatures in over a month along with full sunshine. Highs Saturday will likely reach the lower 80s with a few high thin clouds streaming in later today. Events such as the Montgomery County and Prince William County Fairs or the Commanders Preseason Opener will have perfect weather so get outside and enjoy!
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
WJLA

Tax-free week starts in Maryland

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Sunday, Aug. 14 is the start of Maryland's tax-free week. Any piece of clothing or footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state's sales tax. Discounted merchandise is also tax-free, and coupons can be used as long as they're issued from the retailer where the purchase is made. Expect to pay the full sales tax on items like jewelry, watches, handbags, scarves, and ties.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Same people keep winning Maryland lottery, audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many players of Maryland's lottery games are chilled by the findings of a recent audit which reveals that the same people are winning Maryland's top lottery prizes over and over again. The state legislative audit of Maryland's Lottery Agency revealed that, in a one-year period, eight...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Man wins Maryland lottery twice in about a month

ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — A Millsboro, Delaware man has defied the odds, not once, but twice! Duane Ketterman is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month. The Maryland Lottery said Ketterman’s latest winning ticket was over $30,000. He also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#I 95#Capitol South Station#District Dogs
WJLA

Gov. Hogan visits Iowa State Fair; a notable stop for presidential hopefuls

DES MOINES, Ia. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was nearly 1,000 miles from the Maryland State House Wednesday flipping burgers at the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair. With fellow Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at his side, he greeted voters, took pictures and looked very much like someone running for president.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy