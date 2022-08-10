Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
'15 grand out of my pocket': DC residents dealing with sewage flooding await reimbursement
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — When flood waters rolled into some D.C. homes back on June 22, it wasn’t just water, it was sewage water. And now, after a month and a half, some residents say they still have not received settlements. D.C. Water explained in a statement that...
WJLA
Gorgeous start to the weekend but clouds and shower chances return Sunday
WASHINGTON (7News) — We’re off to a gorgeous start to the weekend across the D.C. area with the coolest temperatures in over a month along with full sunshine. Highs Saturday will likely reach the lower 80s with a few high thin clouds streaming in later today. Events such as the Montgomery County and Prince William County Fairs or the Commanders Preseason Opener will have perfect weather so get outside and enjoy!
WJLA
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
WJLA
French bulldog Bruno, stolen in DC, found dead in Prince George's County, owner says
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's a sad ending to a story 7News has been following since the beginning. The owner of a stolen French bulldog named Bruno says police told her he was found dead. Bruno was one of the two dogs stolen during a dognapping crime spree in Washington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Tax-free week starts in Maryland
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Sunday, Aug. 14 is the start of Maryland's tax-free week. Any piece of clothing or footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state's sales tax. Discounted merchandise is also tax-free, and coupons can be used as long as they're issued from the retailer where the purchase is made. Expect to pay the full sales tax on items like jewelry, watches, handbags, scarves, and ties.
WJLA
Same people keep winning Maryland lottery, audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many players of Maryland's lottery games are chilled by the findings of a recent audit which reveals that the same people are winning Maryland's top lottery prizes over and over again. The state legislative audit of Maryland's Lottery Agency revealed that, in a one-year period, eight...
WJLA
Anne Arundel man accused of killing woman in fatal boating hit-and-run
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested Friday after authorities said he struck and killed a woman in a boating hit-and-run last month on the Magothy River. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, faces charges of negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally negligent...
WJLA
Man wins Maryland lottery twice in about a month
ANNAOLIS, Md. (7News) — A Millsboro, Delaware man has defied the odds, not once, but twice! Duane Ketterman is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month. The Maryland Lottery said Ketterman’s latest winning ticket was over $30,000. He also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
WATCH: Man receives his late father's badge as former DC firefighter honored for bravery
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. firefighters made a special presentation Thursday to the son of one of their own. Battalion Chief Chris Holmes presents Mike Degnan, son of retired, deceased member Phillip Degnan, with his dad's badge, which Holmes found in an old firehouse. The presentation took place at...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan visits Iowa State Fair; a notable stop for presidential hopefuls
DES MOINES, Ia. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was nearly 1,000 miles from the Maryland State House Wednesday flipping burgers at the Iowa Pork Producers tent at the Iowa State Fair. With fellow Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at his side, he greeted voters, took pictures and looked very much like someone running for president.
WJLA
California Dept of Ed endorses books for kindergarteners about questioning gender identity
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California Department of Education is getting slammed for promoting what critics call an inappropriate recommended reading list for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders. Critics are particularly concerned about books on the list supposedly intended for K-2 students that introduce the concept of questioning...
Comments / 0