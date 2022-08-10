ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B93

Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing

For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
B93

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
B93

What Are The Top 5 Texas Comfort Foods?

Comfort foods are something that helps you out of a bad time, maybe depression or just a terrible day at work. Here are the top 5 comfort foods for Texans. Definitely a Texas and southern favorite. Nothing takes you back to mom's or grandma's house better than a good chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and gravy all made from scratch.
B93

Catfish Anyone? Texas Has The Most Fake Social Media Accounts

We've all wanted to go undercover at one point in our lives. To be the metaphorical "fly on the wall." It happens for many reasons. But what is it that we want to know? Could it be we're worried about what others think of us? Or is it we're trying to figure out what people think of us?
B93

5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas

Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
B93

Wages In Texas-Can We Survive A Recession?

The questions continue, no matter what you do for a living or what part of the Permian Basin you live in... The minimum wage in Texas is $7.25 per hour. Is that enough for a family or even an individual to survive on even at 40 hours a week? Should it be raised? If it should be raised--to what? And the arguments come from all sides on this one: If you're a business owner--raising it will make you have to downsize to fewer employees or, in some cases--close altogether; if you're a worker whose wages are in that range and you're trying to make ends meet--you're looking for help and a way to make life easier and better for you and your family.
B93

Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man, Waving Gun on FaceTime Call

Fetty Wap was arrested again—this time for allegedly threatening to kill someone and waving a gun during a FaceTime call. According to federal authorities, Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday (Aug. 8) in New Jersey. The arrest was in connection to the "Trap Queen" rhymer violating the conditions of his pretrial release. In documents obtained by XXL from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices of the Eastern District of New York, Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, is being accused of waving a gun at someone during a FaceTime call and threatening the person's life.
