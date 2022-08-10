Read full article on original website
Related
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If you plan to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in west Texas awesome and we got some great places I remember since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305 Andrews Hwy...
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
Worst Case Scenario, Your Phone Bill Will Be Increasing Here In Texas, But Why?
If you live in Texas, you will soon be seeing your phone bills increase, here is why. According to the Texas Tribune, the Public Utility Commission decided to go with a rate hike last month which took effect this month. The commission not only regulates telecommunication, but it also regulates...
What Are The Top 5 Texas Comfort Foods?
Comfort foods are something that helps you out of a bad time, maybe depression or just a terrible day at work. Here are the top 5 comfort foods for Texans. Definitely a Texas and southern favorite. Nothing takes you back to mom's or grandma's house better than a good chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and gravy all made from scratch.
Catfish Anyone? Texas Has The Most Fake Social Media Accounts
We've all wanted to go undercover at one point in our lives. To be the metaphorical "fly on the wall." It happens for many reasons. But what is it that we want to know? Could it be we're worried about what others think of us? Or is it we're trying to figure out what people think of us?
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
Wages In Texas-Can We Survive A Recession?
The questions continue, no matter what you do for a living or what part of the Permian Basin you live in... The minimum wage in Texas is $7.25 per hour. Is that enough for a family or even an individual to survive on even at 40 hours a week? Should it be raised? If it should be raised--to what? And the arguments come from all sides on this one: If you're a business owner--raising it will make you have to downsize to fewer employees or, in some cases--close altogether; if you're a worker whose wages are in that range and you're trying to make ends meet--you're looking for help and a way to make life easier and better for you and your family.
Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man, Waving Gun on FaceTime Call
Fetty Wap was arrested again—this time for allegedly threatening to kill someone and waving a gun during a FaceTime call. According to federal authorities, Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday (Aug. 8) in New Jersey. The arrest was in connection to the "Trap Queen" rhymer violating the conditions of his pretrial release. In documents obtained by XXL from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices of the Eastern District of New York, Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, is being accused of waving a gun at someone during a FaceTime call and threatening the person's life.
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
UPDATE (Aug. 10):. R. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean has released the following statement to XXL in regard to her client's $27,828.24 commissary trust being seized in order to pay court fines. "With no court order and in the absence of any notice to Mr. Kelly, the government seized Mr. Kelly’s...
B93
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0