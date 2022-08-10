Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Man severely injured in shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight in a parking lot overnight near a downtown Columbus nightclub ended in gunfire, police say. Police said officers responded to the area of the XO nightclub at 40 E. Long Street around 1:41 a.m. and found one person shot. Medics took the person...
myfox28columbus.com
Child shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a shooting Friday night in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 755 Doulton Court. Police said a child was shot twice and is...
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Thursday night. Authorities were dispatched to Northwold Road around 11 p.m. According to police, one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim walked into OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital...
myfox28columbus.com
Gunman who tried to breach security at Cincinnati FBI field office had ties to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who opened fire on law enforcement during a chase after trying to breach a Cincinnati FBI field office had lived in Columbus for the past several years. "Just kind of kept to himself, seemed pretty normal," Ian said as he talked about Ricky...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
myfox28columbus.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Weinland Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Weinland Park Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the motorcycle and a car collided. No one else was hurt. No other...
myfox28columbus.com
Four decade old Upper Arlington cold case solved through DNA technology
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Upper Arlington's Police Chief, Steve Farmer, announced that a decades-old cold case homicide has been resolved through DNA technology. On June 3, 1980, the body of eight-year-old Asenath Dukat was discovered in a creek bed on the grounds of First Community...
myfox28columbus.com
Predatory home buyers in Columbus could face conspiracy case, claims of targeting elderly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elderly homeowners are calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say anonymous calls are being placed to code enforcement on their properties as they refuse offers to sell.
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware County hosting second Touch-a-Truck event today
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County is hosting a special day to let your kids explore their favorite vehicles big and small! Their second Touch-a-Truck event is happening today from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin High School. A wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment and commercial...
myfox28columbus.com
Reckless on the road: Columbus shares plans to make roads safer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a story, and a dangerous situation, we've been following for years on East Livingston. Q: And this got so bad cars were flying into homes, including your own?. "Yes, our home was crashed into on new year's day at 10 o'clock in the morning,...
myfox28columbus.com
New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
myfox28columbus.com
ABC 6 teams up with Ricart Automotive to host Backpack Drive
ABC 6 is teaming up with Ricart Automotive to make sure students have the tools they need to succeed, but we need your help!. Please consider donating supplies and new backpacks for public school students across Franklin and Licking Counties. You can drop off newly purchased supplies and backpacks at...
myfox28columbus.com
Cops & Barbers: Providing kids with school supplies and back-to-school hair cuts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department and the Starfish Assignment are teaming up again this Sunday to host the fifth annual Cops & Barbers event. This year AEP has sponsored the event and 100 pre-registered students will get a new backpack full of school supplies, officials say.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane!. The 10-year-old mixed breed came to Columbus Humane back in May through the organization's cruelty investigation department. She is a "ready-to-go" dog!. Jazzy is a very calm senior dog. She enjoys hanging out and being around others, including dogs. Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County among 56 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a fourth consecutive week, Franklin County is in orange on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per 100,000 is 221.3, and the new COVID-19 admissions...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Local nursery specializing in late season Belgian mums
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost mum season. We stopped by Darby Creek Nursery to check out their upcoming mums, and they are looking fabulous. Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, said right now is when you want to start seeding your lawn if you are wanting fresh turf.
myfox28columbus.com
Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
myfox28columbus.com
'Kazi was the core of our pride,' Columbus zoo African lion dies at 16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said hearts are heavy after the death of its African lion, Kazi. Kazi died on Tuesday at the age of 16, the zoo said Friday. The median life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years. The zoo said...
myfox28columbus.com
Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
