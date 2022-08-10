ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Man severely injured in shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight in a parking lot overnight near a downtown Columbus nightclub ended in gunfire, police say. Police said officers responded to the area of the XO nightclub at 40 E. Long Street around 1:41 a.m. and found one person shot. Medics took the person...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Child shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a shooting Friday night in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of 755 Doulton Court. Police said a child was shot twice and is...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Thursday night. Authorities were dispatched to Northwold Road around 11 p.m. According to police, one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim walked into OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Weinland Park Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the motorcycle and a car collided. No one else was hurt. No other...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mount Carmel East#Violent Crime#Swat
myfox28columbus.com

Delaware County hosting second Touch-a-Truck event today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County is hosting a special day to let your kids explore their favorite vehicles big and small! Their second Touch-a-Truck event is happening today from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin High School. A wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment and commercial...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Reckless on the road: Columbus shares plans to make roads safer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a story, and a dangerous situation, we've been following for years on East Livingston. Q: And this got so bad cars were flying into homes, including your own?. "Yes, our home was crashed into on new year's day at 10 o'clock in the morning,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

ABC 6 teams up with Ricart Automotive to host Backpack Drive

ABC 6 is teaming up with Ricart Automotive to make sure students have the tools they need to succeed, but we need your help!. Please consider donating supplies and new backpacks for public school students across Franklin and Licking Counties. You can drop off newly purchased supplies and backpacks at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane!. The 10-year-old mixed breed came to Columbus Humane back in May through the organization's cruelty investigation department. She is a "ready-to-go" dog!. Jazzy is a very calm senior dog. She enjoys hanging out and being around others, including dogs. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy