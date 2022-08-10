ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
Eyewitness News

Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident awarded scholarship to continue career quest in culinary arts

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain resident Stephanie Rubert was recently named a 2022 recipient of the Max Cares Foundation Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Scholarship. “I was hoping I would get the scholarship, but I wasn’t really expecting much,” Rubert said. “So I was surprised when they announced I was a winner. And then I realized it only goes to 12 recipients in the New England area and I noticed I was the only one from this area that received the scholarship, so that was really cool.”
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: School bus driver shortage ahead of fall semester

From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of red, white, and blue for Puerto Rican pride. BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Making the most of Tax Free Week. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM UTC. Making the most of Tax Free Week. Updated:...
FOX 61

Puerto Rican Festival welcomed back to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Puerto Rican Festival will return to the New Haven Green Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature a number of live performances. Joseph Rodriguez with Puerto Ricans United, the organization that hosts the event, said it feels good bringing the celebration back downtown.
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Saving money when going electric

The second male was deceased on scene, according to police. Food prices are reaching new highs. Local students got help with applying for college as part of the "Hartford Promise" program at the University of Hartford. Updated: 12 hours ago. Launch delay for pandemic bonus website. Updated: 12 hours ago.
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
FOX 61

State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
NBC Connecticut

Community Pool Closes for the Season in Waterbury Due to Electrical Issues

One of Waterbury's community pools is closing early for the season because of needed repairs. Mayor Neil O'Leary said Washington Park Pool will be closed because of electrical issues that were discovered earlier this week. Officials tried to make repairs, but ultimately determined that the best course of action is...
Eyewitness News

Thieves hit senior citizen buses in Cromwell

Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions. Updated:...
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: The Maddison Collection

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – In this edition of Small Business Spotlight, Eyewitness News headed to Middletown to check out the Maddison Collection. Maddison Garber learned a lot from her dad, including woodworking. “A lot of women reach out and they’re like oh my goodness this is amazing, like I...
New Haven Independent

Trailblazer Ready For Next Mission

Smoke was everywhere: Erika Bogan couldn’t see. But she could feel the stairs below her. And she discovered — yes, she could do this job. Bogan made that discovery when she helped put out her first fire as a New Haven firefighter. More than two decades later, Bogan...
New Haven Independent

Puerto Rican Flag, Fest Ready For The Green

Two anthems. Two homes. One heart. City officials and Puerto Rican New Haveners offered that message Thursday as they raised the flag of Puerto Rico on the Green. The flag-raising came two days before a planned Puerto Rican cultural festival to be held on the Green, organized by Puerto Ricans United (PRU).
Scribe

82 - 84 Church Street

HAMDEN!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 3 BDRM 1 BATH 3RD FLOOR APT - Hamden!!! Spacious 3rd floor ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** 3 bedroom apt freshly painted and renovated. Features wood look vinyl floors, kitchen with plenty of cabinets stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash and coin operated laundry (basement). Convenient to highways and close to shopping.
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...

