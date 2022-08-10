Read full article on original website
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Some of you might spend this weekend getting your kids new school supplies. In Wolcott, the police department is collecting supplies to hand out to children. “With everything as expensive as it is right now anything to do to give back to the community, this is...
Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
New Britain resident awarded scholarship to continue career quest in culinary arts
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain resident Stephanie Rubert was recently named a 2022 recipient of the Max Cares Foundation Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Scholarship. “I was hoping I would get the scholarship, but I wasn’t really expecting much,” Rubert said. “So I was surprised when they announced I was a winner. And then I realized it only goes to 12 recipients in the New England area and I noticed I was the only one from this area that received the scholarship, so that was really cool.”
Puerto Rican Festival welcomed back to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Puerto Rican Festival will return to the New Haven Green Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and feature a number of live performances. Joseph Rodriguez with Puerto Ricans United, the organization that hosts the event, said it feels good bringing the celebration back downtown.
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’
ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
Bright Spot: Young man gives back to Connecticut Children’s with inspirational videos
(WFSB) - A young man is giving back to a local children’s hospital that took care of him once upon a time. He’s found a creative way to do this. For the past few months, Ryan Wesley of Rocky Hill has been dedicating his spare time to create inspirational videos as a way to honor Connecticut Children’s.
Community Pool Closes for the Season in Waterbury Due to Electrical Issues
One of Waterbury's community pools is closing early for the season because of needed repairs. Mayor Neil O'Leary said Washington Park Pool will be closed because of electrical issues that were discovered earlier this week. Officials tried to make repairs, but ultimately determined that the best course of action is...
Small Business Spotlight: The Maddison Collection
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – In this edition of Small Business Spotlight, Eyewitness News headed to Middletown to check out the Maddison Collection. Maddison Garber learned a lot from her dad, including woodworking. “A lot of women reach out and they’re like oh my goodness this is amazing, like I...
FAMILY FRIDAY: Moonlight movie, plants and animals, and a Disney sing-along
(WFSB) - A beautiful weekend awaits the state, and so do some great events for families. Here’s Family Friday for the weekend of Aug. 12. First up, a special movie event taking place Friday night under the moonlight in Mansfield. The Mansfield downtown partnership is hosting the free event...
Trailblazer Ready For Next Mission
Smoke was everywhere: Erika Bogan couldn’t see. But she could feel the stairs below her. And she discovered — yes, she could do this job. Bogan made that discovery when she helped put out her first fire as a New Haven firefighter. More than two decades later, Bogan...
Puerto Rican Flag, Fest Ready For The Green
Two anthems. Two homes. One heart. City officials and Puerto Rican New Haveners offered that message Thursday as they raised the flag of Puerto Rico on the Green. The flag-raising came two days before a planned Puerto Rican cultural festival to be held on the Green, organized by Puerto Ricans United (PRU).
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...
