kfdi.com
Constitution Day Reading at U.S. District Courthouse on Sept. 16th
Constitution Day is on September 17th, celebrating the anniversary of the day the Constitutional Convention signed and formally adopted the United States Constitution in 1787. This year marks the 235th anniversary of the event. Community members are invited to a ceremonial reading of the U.S. Constitution on the east steps...
kcur.org
A Wichita-area school board rejected a strategic plan because it called for diversity and inclusion
WICHITA, Kansas — The Derby school board has rejected a proposed strategic plan for the district because it calls for diversity and a focus on students’ mental health. Dozens of parents, students, employees and community members developed the plan over the past several months before the board rejected it this week.
Boeing to host hiring event in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is coming to Wichita to recruit. The company says they are hiring various engineering, business and finance professionals to work on multiple programs, particularly for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The hiring and career event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 […]
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations
Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 12-14)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
kfdi.com
Wichita Public Schools: Changes Made to Free Lunch Programs
Wichita Public Schools has provided free lunch and breakfast to all students for the past two years. While breakfast will still be free, there will now be a fee for lunch unless you qualify for the free and reduced-price lunches (Application required). Many students in the district do qualify. The...
kfdi.com
Wichita park facility vandalized, repaired, then vandalized again
A community facility at a Wichita park has been closed until late fall because of two rounds of vandalism that have occurred this summer. The city’s recreation superintendent, Reggie Davidson, said the facility at Hyde Park had windows broken over the July 4th weekend and the air conditioning unit was damaged to the point where it could no longer be used. Davidson said the damage was repaired and the unit was replaced on August 8th, only to be vandalized again within 24 hours.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Enters Wichita, Kansas
The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15. Located at 2661 N. Maize Road, in NewMarket Square, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with the first 100 guests in line having a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Wichita
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
Major bridge replacement project in the works for Kellogg
A bridge that has plagued drivers in west Wichita is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2025.
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
Dozens were sickened after visiting Kansas splash park, CDC says
A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that dozens got sick after visiting a splash pad at a Kansas wildlife park last summer.
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Zoo’s oldest resident — gone since 2009 — is finally back home. All 508 pounds of him.
Rocket the 90-year-old Aldabra tortoise and confirmed escape artist has been gone for 13 years.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.
Towanda Fire Rescue is running out of space and looking to upgrade
TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tight quarters. A Kansas fire chief said his department needs more space. Right now, there is not enough room for the fleet. He said it could impact how fast crews respond to an emergency. The inside of the Towanda Fire Station is currently like a game of Tetris, with several vehicles […]
