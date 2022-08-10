ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

‘Gala’ and ‘Excursion’ highlight upcoming events on NH Heritage Museum Trail

In the Lakes Region portion of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, two special events take place in August. In Moultonborough on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m., Castle in the Clouds will host Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala, which will feature authentic New Orleans jazz, cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live auction with unique Castle experiences. Proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration and rehabilitation of Maple Lodge, a gatehouse that welcomes visitors to the property at the top of Ossipee Park Road.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

National Night Out Laconia

Attendees were invited to explore a variety of government vehicles, from police trucks to military helicopters, like the one pictured above, during the Laconia Police Department's National Night Out on Thursday. The event offers the community a chance to positively interact with law enforcement. Below, K-9 officer team Kyle Jensen and Abby demonstrate an animal takedown on officer Maria Zelez in front of a curious crowd. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Boots on the Ground: Volunteers sought for Aug. 20 clean-up of abandoned encampments

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. initiative has organized its first-ever “Boots on the Ground” community clean-up event, focused on abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. This event, set for Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and sponsored in part by SERVPRO of Manchester, aims at encouraging collaboration in the community while helping to beautify our city.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laconia, NH
Laconia, NH
Society
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake reopens for swimming

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
MANCHESTER, NH
nutfieldnews.net

New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England

A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
DERRY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars
whdh.com

Woman returns bag of cash, receives gift card

GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman in Gilford, New Hampshire was rewarded for her honesty after returning a bag full of cash. Sonja O’Brien posted on Facebook that she was shopping at Hannaford Supermarkets when a Brinks truck drove away with its door wide open. As the truck drove off, O’Brien said she looked on the ground and found “a fat bag of money.”
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Peter Davis: Felony level desecration of family cemetery in Tilton absolutely outrageous

Absolutely outrageous. The photos of the felony level desecration of the Philbrook Cemetery by a Tilton condo developer show a total disregard of the sacredness of this historic gravesite and the laws protecting it. Anger beyond words leaves me exasperated at the selectboard who would opt for restoration without punishment. Absolutely outrageous.
TILTON, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jennie A. Cyr, 89

LACONIA — Jennie Ada (Gammon) Cyr, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia. Jennie was born on August 13, 1932 in Belmont, the daughter of the late David Gammon Sr. and Katherine (Edmunds) Gammon.
LACONIA, NH
nerej.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells four retail properties for $12.3 million

Claremont, NH Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $12.3 million. Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of a Rite Aid in Claremont, N.H. exclusively representing the buyer to close the transaction at a sale price of $3.338 million. Rite Aid is located at 73 Pleasant St. The stand-alone building contains 13,515 s/f on a 1.41-acre parcel. Rite Aid has operated at this location for more than 20 years and recently executed a sale-leaseback demonstrating their commitment to the site and the market. Rite Aid signed a new 15-year absolute NNN lease with nine, five-year renewal options. The lease features a 5% rent increases every five years throughout the base term and renewal options.
CLAREMONT, NH
WCAX

Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - In today’s world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Whether it’s in your neighborhood, your place of work, or your local diner. “2020 was hard for many reasons and having to push...
CHESTER, VT
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Haverhill (MA)

Near the New Hampshire border and connected to Boston by the namesake MBTA commuter line, Haverhill is a city with a lot of recreation space within its limits. There’s a ski area ten minutes from downtown, as well as a cluster of lakes home to a hilltop castle from the 1870s.
HAVERHILL, MA
nshoremag.com

13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport

Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy