laconiadailysun.com
‘Gala’ and ‘Excursion’ highlight upcoming events on NH Heritage Museum Trail
In the Lakes Region portion of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, two special events take place in August. In Moultonborough on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m., Castle in the Clouds will host Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala, which will feature authentic New Orleans jazz, cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live auction with unique Castle experiences. Proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration and rehabilitation of Maple Lodge, a gatehouse that welcomes visitors to the property at the top of Ossipee Park Road.
WMUR.com
Thousands of people are in Portsmouth for the return of Sail Portsmouth
Thousands of people are in Portsmouth for the annual Sail Portsmouth event. This year is special because there was a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. "I like sailing a lot, I wanted to check out the ships and see how big they were and see what it was like to sail them," said visitor Nate Martinez.
laconiadailysun.com
National Night Out Laconia
Attendees were invited to explore a variety of government vehicles, from police trucks to military helicopters, like the one pictured above, during the Laconia Police Department's National Night Out on Thursday. The event offers the community a chance to positively interact with law enforcement. Below, K-9 officer team Kyle Jensen and Abby demonstrate an animal takedown on officer Maria Zelez in front of a curious crowd. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
manchesterinklink.com
Boots on the Ground: Volunteers sought for Aug. 20 clean-up of abandoned encampments
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. initiative has organized its first-ever “Boots on the Ground” community clean-up event, focused on abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. This event, set for Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and sponsored in part by SERVPRO of Manchester, aims at encouraging collaboration in the community while helping to beautify our city.
NHPR
For some N.H. teens, a job means independence. For others, it means a new set of challenges.
Mohamed Bah, a high school student in Manchester, found himself with a lot of free time when the pandemic first hit. So he decided to get a job at a grocery store to make some extra money, save up for college and have some more independence. Since then, he’s learned...
manchesterinklink.com
Did you buy a $25 bike yesterday? Retired firefighter’s bike ‘sold’ by mistake during stop at neighborhood yard sale
MANCHESTER, NH – Rick Blanchette was enjoying a leisurely bike ride on Saturday. He was on his way from his home in the North End to SNHU to watch some soccer when a neighborhood yard sale caught his eye. Being neighborly, he stopped to chat and even found a...
manchesterinklink.com
Crystal Lake reopens for swimming
MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli. According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday. Analyses of water samples taken on Aug....
nutfieldnews.net
New and Improved Skate Park A First For New England
A new opportunity for recreation and community building will be rising from ruin this Fall in Derry. For over the past year, three local skateboard enthusiasts have been collaborating on the renovation of the skate park at Alexander-Carr Park, with one goal in mind, to make Derry one of the top skate destinations of the country.
whdh.com
Woman returns bag of cash, receives gift card
GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman in Gilford, New Hampshire was rewarded for her honesty after returning a bag full of cash. Sonja O’Brien posted on Facebook that she was shopping at Hannaford Supermarkets when a Brinks truck drove away with its door wide open. As the truck drove off, O’Brien said she looked on the ground and found “a fat bag of money.”
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
laconiadailysun.com
Peter Davis: Felony level desecration of family cemetery in Tilton absolutely outrageous
Absolutely outrageous. The photos of the felony level desecration of the Philbrook Cemetery by a Tilton condo developer show a total disregard of the sacredness of this historic gravesite and the laws protecting it. Anger beyond words leaves me exasperated at the selectboard who would opt for restoration without punishment. Absolutely outrageous.
nhmagazine.com
Best Outdoor Dining in NH
While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
laconiadailysun.com
Jennie A. Cyr, 89
LACONIA — Jennie Ada (Gammon) Cyr, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia. Jennie was born on August 13, 1932 in Belmont, the daughter of the late David Gammon Sr. and Katherine (Edmunds) Gammon.
nerej.com
Horvath & Tremblay sells four retail properties for $12.3 million
Claremont, NH Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $12.3 million. Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of a Rite Aid in Claremont, N.H. exclusively representing the buyer to close the transaction at a sale price of $3.338 million. Rite Aid is located at 73 Pleasant St. The stand-alone building contains 13,515 s/f on a 1.41-acre parcel. Rite Aid has operated at this location for more than 20 years and recently executed a sale-leaseback demonstrating their commitment to the site and the market. Rite Aid signed a new 15-year absolute NNN lease with nine, five-year renewal options. The lease features a 5% rent increases every five years throughout the base term and renewal options.
WCAX
Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - In today’s world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Whether it’s in your neighborhood, your place of work, or your local diner. “2020 was hard for many reasons and having to push...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Haverhill (MA)
Near the New Hampshire border and connected to Boston by the namesake MBTA commuter line, Haverhill is a city with a lot of recreation space within its limits. There’s a ski area ten minutes from downtown, as well as a cluster of lakes home to a hilltop castle from the 1870s.
nshoremag.com
13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport
Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
WMUR.com
Available for adoption: 4-year-old chihuahua-beagle mix knows lots of tricks and is house-trained
DERRY, N.H. — A smart and adorable dog is available for adoption through the Greater Derry Humane Society. Roosevelt, also known as Rosie, is a 4-year-old chihuahua-beagle mix who is house-trained. He is very treat-motivated and knows a lot of tricks, including sit, down, high five, spin, speak and...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
