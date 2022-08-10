Read full article on original website
New Ambulance & EMS Responders At Charlotte Hall Veterans Home
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders. In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.
Calvert Commissioners Presents CCPS Teacher Of The Year Award
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Rachael Ulmer this year’s Calvert County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award. Rachael has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for five years as an English Language Arts teacher at Huntingtown High School.
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
Calvert Resident Inducted Into Maryland Firemen’s Association’s Hall of Fame
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County’s Board of Commissioners recognized Randy Smith, who is a charter member of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9 for a recent honor he earned. The board tries to recognize citizens who overachieve to strengthen...
Charles County First Responders Share Reunion With Patient They Saved
LA PLATA, Md. — Tears of joy abounded as first responders from Charles County shared a heartwarming moment with a young mother they saved during a medical emergency two months ago. The emotional reunion occurred on the morning of August 12, with numerous first responders in attendance. On June...
Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Aug. 22-26
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Solomons Under Investigation
SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a deadly motorcycle accident that took place this evening. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to Solomons Island Road, in the area of the Navy Recreation Center for a serious crash involving two motorcycles. Crews arrived...
Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. “I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!”...
Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located
GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
The Dream Queen Foundation’s Gals Lead Facilitator Applications Now Open
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Your mentorship, leadership, and coaching will allow these young women to blossom into the passionate, purpose-filled leaders of tomorrow. We promise that through your commitment to volunteer your time and talent with the Gals Lead Club, you get more out of the experience than you give.
Southern Maryland Splits The Doubleheader With High Point
WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took the first game of the doubleheader over the High Point Rockers, notching their fourth consecutive win, 2-0. Mitch Lambson (W, 6-7) had one of his best starts of the season pitching a seven-inning complete-game shutout. Lambson only allowed three hits and five strikeouts.
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
The Celebration Continues As 73 CCPS Summer School Students Graduate
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently celebrated the last group of high school graduates from the 2021-2022 school year in a graduation ceremony for summer school students held at North Point High School. Every year CCPS holds a high school graduation in August for students who...
Class 161 Graduates From The United States Naval Test Pilot School
NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.–The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 161 on Aug. 5. Twenty-nine students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.
GUIDE: CCPS Prepares To Think, Inspire And Grow During The 2022-23 School Year
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) officially kicks off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, Aug. 29 for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. Read below to learn more about preparing for the 2022-23 school year from how to pay for meals and school visiting procedures, to why it’s a good idea to test your laptop before the first day of school.
SMCPS Reminds Families Of Meal Benefit Forms For The 2022-2023 School Year
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Department of Food and Nutrition Services would like to remind families that School Year Meal Benefit forms for SY 2022-2023 are now available online. U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that permitted distribution of free meals in school and via...
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Waives All Adoption Fees Through August
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is at capacity and will waive adoption fees for all animals through Aug. 31. Regular adoption procedures still apply. “It’s a great time to visit our shelter to find the perfect companion,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan....
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
