Mechanicsville, MD

Bay Net

New Ambulance & EMS Responders At Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders. In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Commissioners Presents CCPS Teacher Of The Year Award

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Rachael Ulmer this year’s Calvert County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award. Rachael has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for five years as an English Language Arts teacher at Huntingtown High School.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Aug. 22-26

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Solomons Under Investigation

SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a deadly motorcycle accident that took place this evening. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to Solomons Island Road, in the area of the Navy Recreation Center for a serious crash involving two motorcycles. Crews arrived...
SOLOMONS, MD
Bay Net

Board Appoints Mr. Copsey As Principal Of Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. “I am excited for the 2022-23 school year!”...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located

GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Splits The Doubleheader With High Point

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took the first game of the doubleheader over the High Point Rockers, notching their fourth consecutive win, 2-0. Mitch Lambson (W, 6-7) had one of his best starts of the season pitching a seven-inning complete-game shutout. Lambson only allowed three hits and five strikeouts.
HIGH POINT, NC
Bay Net

Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

The Celebration Continues As 73 CCPS Summer School Students Graduate

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently celebrated the last group of high school graduates from the 2021-2022 school year in a graduation ceremony for summer school students held at North Point High School. Every year CCPS holds a high school graduation in August for students who...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Class 161 Graduates From The United States Naval Test Pilot School

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.–The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 161 on Aug. 5. Twenty-nine students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

GUIDE: CCPS Prepares To Think, Inspire And Grow During The 2022-23 School Year

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) officially kicks off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, Aug. 29 for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. Read below to learn more about preparing for the 2022-23 school year from how to pay for meals and school visiting procedures, to why it’s a good idea to test your laptop before the first day of school.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
CLINTON, MD

