ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Griffin vs. Lafayette Consolidated Government: Former interim chief wants answers

By Zane Hogue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiYas_0hCMhO6P00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Former interim police chief, Wayne Griffin, who was appointed in October 2021 and later fired in January of this year, wants his police job back.

The Lafayette Civil Service Board met on Wednesday for a public hearing for the case of Griffin vs Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) . At today’s hearing, Griffin’s attorney, Allyson Melancon, believes her client, the former interim chief, has the right to see the documents on why he was fired.

“I asked for a copy of the Lafayette Police Department standard operating procedure. My client was terminated, which is the most serious discipline that can be rendered, and I believe that I am entitled to at least view how they got to that decision. We’re going to get a district judge’s opinion on whether or not the city has to turn that document over to me,” says Melancon.

‘Embarrassment’ Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin fired for lying, harassment

Newly appointed board member Kenneth Boudreaux feels the decision to consult with a district judge will benefit the case by making sure it is fair and impartial to both sides before the hearing continues. “I think what happened today was good because we want to make sure we get it right. I think granting the continuance and seeing the councils on both sides being in agreement with how we go forward was a good thing.”

Boudreaux goes on to say the most important thing for the board now is to facilitate a process that is fair and impartial for both sides

Depending on the ruling of the district judge, a new public hearing date could be set for October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy