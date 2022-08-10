ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Grace Jorgensen Westney’s dedication to women’s health

By Mikhaela Singleton
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmxBq_0hCMhJgm00

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Anyone who worked with Dr. Grace Jorgensen Westney says she was a woman truly deserving of her name. She helped deliver thousands of babies in the Capital Region.

“She was a spectacular woman. She just portrayed grace and dignity all the time,” says Patti-Jo Ferraro, a per-diem nurse at Bellevue Women’s Hospital.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

She was born in 1928 to her mother, Nurse Mary Grace Jorgensen, who founded Bellevue Women’s Hospital. She would grow to be the affectionately nicknamed “Dr. J” and continued her mother’s legacy to always prioritize women helping women.

“She was a pioneer in women’s health. When you heard Bellevue Hospital, you thought of Dr. J and her mom who started the hospital, and she just you know, she was well respected by her colleagues and the employees that worked here who were family,” says Ferraro who also worked full time with Dr. J in the 80s.

MORE: Women’s Health News

“For a long time, women have had difficulty making headway in most professions, but she had the courage to stand up and say we’ve got to do better,” says Neil Golub, the former chairman of the Bellevue board.

Golub says Dr. J delivered more than 10,000 children in the Capital Region. He says she will always be remembered not only for her contributions to women’s reproductive health but the many other innovative programs for women that were ahead of their time.

NY allocates $1.3B for health care worker bonuses

“We have a women’s heart health center which is really the first one in the area where women can come and learn about what they need to know about their hard health. There’s no other place that really teaches them,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton .

“She was definitely a pioneer and she was definitely ahead of her time,” adds Ferraro.

A service for Dr. J will be held at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. It will be Friday, August 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Health#Health Center#Diseases#General Health#Bellevue Hospital#Women S Health News
Syracuse.com

CNY does not need more hospital cancer centers (Guest Opinion by Maryann Roefaro)

Maryann Roefaro, MS, FACMPE, is CEO of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, in DeWitt. I have been a part of this healthcare community for over 40 years — over 30 of which have been in high-level, executive leadership positions. I have been the CEO of Hematology-Oncology Associates since 2002, previously working as one of the Senior VPs at Crouse Health. Through all the challenges I have experienced, and there have been many, none have been so financially motivated and disheartening as the new strategic initiatives of our local hospitals who recently gained 340B status.
DEWITT, NY
Hot 99.1

Latham Mall- Still Loved and Missed in Upstate a Decade After Demo!

Nothing tugs at our emotional heartstrings like seeing old photos from places or events in Upstate New York that take us back to a specific time or a place in our lives. The following gallery will more than likely do just that - as we've been able to obtain a massive gallery of quality photos taken from inside the iconic Latham Circle Mall, just a short time before it was demolished in 2013. How many of these stores, salons, restaurants, and shops do you recognize? See the images below!
LATHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 99.1

Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NEWS10 ABC

Local farmers adapting to dry conditions

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As this summer’s dry weather continues, farmers across the Capital Region have had to make adjustments to continue growing in drier soil. At Swartz Farm in Castleton, the irrigation system was running again Friday afternoon, something that’s been a common sight all season. “It’s everything. There’s no way we could grow […]
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul signs NY’s Green CHIP bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Just days after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Governor Kathy Hochul in Albany to sign New York State’s $10 billion Green CHIPS bill. “What this is going to do is off set the cost of developing a semiconductor plant and we are going to do […]
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PBA of NYS calls for SUNY police to get COVID hazard pay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In the New York State Budget, $1.3 billion was allocated for certain frontline healthcare workers. This includes but is not limited to those who are nurses, therapists, clerks, and custodians as a way to attract more employees and thank them for their service during the pandemic. Now, the Police Benevolent Association of New […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy