Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd Street and N. Avenue, northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m. According...
‘Roadway Heroes’ raises money for the Kearney Area Children’s Museum
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with vehicles of all sizes and capabilities Saturday morning. The Kearney Area Children’s Museum held its annual Roadway Heroes event. Kearney police and Volunteer Fire departments brought out their vehicles for kids to tour and learn all about.
Hastings High features new face in principal’s chair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School will be under new leadership after the school hired a new principal over the summer. Jeff Linden is a Lexington native and previously served as the Secondary Principal at Southern Valley Schools in Oxford for the last four years. For Jeff, the decision to come to Hastings wasn’t a hard choice.
Terms of settlement agreement between teachers and GI public schools revealed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Seven teachers formerly classified as substitutes are getting one-time back pay and will be considered full-time employees going forward if they continue to work for the district. That was the substance of an agreement settling a lawsuit filed in January by the Grand Island Education...
Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center
Hastings High School new principal
Vietnam Veterans reunite for a time of healing
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Vietnam War was a very turbulent time in the history of the United States. From being an extremely controversial conflict, to the poor response of some Americans when the military members returned home. The war took its toll on those who fought so bravely. But...
Study shows majority of teens struggle mentally going back to school
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first day of school is quickly approaching and as parents worry about their kids having supplies, they should also be thinking about their state of mind. A study from Telosity shows more than 50 percent of teens are concerned about attending school in person, with...
Stress Anxiety heading back to school
GIPS, GIEA settlement details still unknown after BOE meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday night was a long one, to say the least. GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association agreed on a settlement Wednesday, and Thursday night the board voted to accept the terms of the deal. Although all the details of the settlement are still unknown.
'The Wall That Heals' memorial in Kearney through Sunday
Hastings College announces 33rd Hall of Fame class
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Eight individuals and two teams are among the 33rd class to join the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame during a reception and banquet held in conjunction with Hastings College Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Athletic Hall of Fame induction begins with a social...
Hastings football loses Whyrick, managing emotions of postseason ineligibility
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in December, Hastings High learned its enrollment numbers bumped them up to Class A in football competition. School leadership, in collaboration with the program, opted to stay in Class B despite knowing the consequences would be postseason ineligibility. The Tigers went 2-7 last year and...
Hastings St. Cecilia football ready for new fall season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirteen days stand in the way of Hastings St. Cecilia’s first game of the new 2022 fall season. This week, the Bluehawks set up camp at Crosier Park in preparation for their first game of the year. St. Cecilia won a total of nine games last fall, and looking to make another run at the playoffs.
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season
The song remains the same....Hot
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The drought situation got worse over three areas of the state, but it was the opposite corners of the state where the greater changes were realized. Southwest Nebraska saw a noticeable expansion of the “exceptional drought status” and the northeast areas expanded the ‘extreme drought status.’ This means major crop loss and pasture damage, extreme fire danger and more widespread water shortages likely are occurring. The drought around the Tri-Cities is stable but Grand Island pushed their yearly precipitation deficit above the six inch mark, with Hastings nearly six inches below normal.
