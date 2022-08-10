Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Legal filings show St. Vincent’s agrees to participate in arbitration proceedings to resolve some claims threatened against hospital, David Heekin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Legal filings from the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings show St. Vincent’s Medical Center has agreed to accept liability and participate in arbitration proceedings for the purpose of determining damage amounts in at least a few of the hundreds of lawsuits filed against the health system and a former orthopedic surgeon there.
News4Jax.com
Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Documents show hospital trying to distance itself from former Jacksonville surgeon facing malpractice lawsuits
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s an update to a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a former orthopedic surgeon at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital whose facing hundreds of malpractice lawsuits. Lawyers for St. Vincent’s Medical Center recently responded to one of the plaintiff’s lawsuits. Dozens of patients...
Founding pastor accuses Celebration Church of 'evil' plan to remove him, suing for defamation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The founding pastor of Jacksonville's Celebration Church is telling his side of the story as he faces allegations of misconduct. Stovall Weems is suing the church for defamation as it accused him of manipulating and misdirecting finances. "They just had control of the narrative for so...
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
News4Jax.com
Local police union calls for JSO to address staffing issues at Duval County jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to address staffing shortages in the Duval County jail. The FOP President Randy Reeves said staffing has been a problem for the last few years and it’s only been getting worse....
Murray Hill homeowners, chemical plant heading to court over 'unbearable' odor allegations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) A company blamed for emitting what residents call a “vile” odor is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Murray Hill homeowners. IFF Chemical Holdings Inc. operates a fragrance factory on Lane Avenue in...
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
Double stabbing on the westside leaves 1 woman dead and another fighting for her life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing over on the westside. Inside one of Addison Landing Apartment Homes JSO says a young woman was stabbed to death and another woman, also stabbed, is in the hospital fighting for her life. “Oh my god,...
'A man that could light up any room' is how family describes 23-year-old Gavin Conroy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s worst nightmare. Watching her 23-year-old son suffering and in so much pain. “I can’t imagine a more painful injury than to have your whole entire bpdy burned," said Donna Conroy, mother of Gavin Conroy. "All of his skin removed and for him to undergo surgery after surgery and have staples head to toe from everywhere you looked."
News4Jax.com
Families of Slain Children, Inc. hosts back-to-school event to equip children with the supplies, clothing they need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s back-to-school time, and while some children might be excited to meet their new teachers and start a new school year, other children may be filled with anxiety because they do not have the basic supplies needed to succeed in school. A local philanthropist is...
Jacksonville woman whose babies were shot, killed in her arms now domestic violence awareness advocate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following the recent domestic related deaths of two mothers in Jacksonville, a survivor of a particularly horrific case of domestic violence is speaking out. Megan Hiatt’s boyfriend shot her, her twin babies, Hiatt’s father and then killed himself in 2015 in their Jacksonville home. She was...
News4Jax.com
2nd murder charge filed against man accused of killing former Jacksonville radio personality who was pregnant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second murder charge has been filed against a man accused of killing a former radio personality in Jacksonville who was pregnant, according to Duval County court records. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was already charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tasheka...
Elderly woman accused of attempting to rob Westside Walmart made zero threats, witness says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Christensen wore a pink flowery top and did not say or do anything threatening while allegedly attempting to rob a bank Tuesday inside the Walmart on Normandy Boulevard, a witness told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in an arrest report. Christensen allegedly gave a bank teller a...
First Coast News
Foolio traffic stop was 'tool' for police to confiscate cell phones, officer testifies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer testifying in the criminal case against Jacksonville rapper Foolio said the originating traffic stop last April wasn’t about illegal tint, but a targeted effort to confiscate his cell phone. The revelation emerged at a Friday hearing in which attorneys for...
Report: Jacksonville woman admits to killing elderly mother with metal baseball bat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has been arrested after a police report revealed she admitted to killing her elderly mother with a metal baseball bat. Tammy Spruell, 51, is charged with second-degree murder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
News4Jax.com
Reward increased, again: $15K now offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The reward being offered to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas has increased to $15,000. Crime Stoppers contacted the Baker...
Two Jacksonville couples arrested for child neglect after infants test positive for fentanyl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville couples were arrested on child neglect charges within one month of each other. In both cases, their infant children tested positive for fentanyl. “The calls are going up,” Florida Poison Control Center spokesperson Mike McCormick said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
‘We are because she was’: Service celebrates life of beloved Raines High School educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to remember an educator who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. A celebration of life service was held at the First Baptist Church of Oakland for Deborah Mosley Norman, who was a...
