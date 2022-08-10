ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Legal filings show St. Vincent’s agrees to participate in arbitration proceedings to resolve some claims threatened against hospital, David Heekin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Legal filings from the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings show St. Vincent’s Medical Center has agreed to accept liability and participate in arbitration proceedings for the purpose of determining damage amounts in at least a few of the hundreds of lawsuits filed against the health system and a former orthopedic surgeon there.
Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
'A man that could light up any room' is how family describes 23-year-old Gavin Conroy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s worst nightmare. Watching her 23-year-old son suffering and in so much pain. “I can’t imagine a more painful injury than to have your whole entire bpdy burned," said Donna Conroy, mother of Gavin Conroy. "All of his skin removed and for him to undergo surgery after surgery and have staples head to toe from everywhere you looked."
