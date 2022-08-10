At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera has to pick his spots a little more these days. He did that and then some on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. The Detroit Tigers slugger was out of the starting lineup for his team’s game against Cleveland but entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. With two runners in scoring position and first base open, the Guardians decided to intentionally walk Cabrera. The two-time MVP was then immediately replaced by pinch runner Kody Clemens, 13 years Cabrera’s junior.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO