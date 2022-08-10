ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Tickets on Sale Now for Santa Lucia School Fundraiser

By Camille DeVaul
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
McPhee’s Grill is holding a pick-up dinner fundraiser for school scholarships

TEMPLETON — McPhee’s Grill is holding a fundraiser for the Santa Lucia School in Templeton later this month and tickets are on sale now through Aug. 21.

Now through Aug. 21, McPhee’s Grill is selling box dinners to be picked up on Aug. 28 at various times. Their goal is to sell 300 tickets.

The box dinner includes your choice of two entree options, BBQ Pork Baby Back Ribs (1 lb.) with McPhee’s homemade barbecue sauce or Dry Rubbed Roast 1/2 Chicken with salsa verde. Each dinner includes three sides: Kay’s slaw, Caprese pesto potato salad and garlic bread. There is also an option to add dessert, either a Basque-style cheesecake with raspberry sauce or a rock slide double chocolate brownie.

All proceeds go to support the Santa Lucia School Scholarship Fund.

The Santa Lucia School is a nonprofit private school in Templeton created to develop, educate, and empower its kindergarten through eighth-grade students by creating a peaceful, holistic, multicultural learning environment in which all children can flourish.

The school began in September 1985 in a garage with four students. Attendance has increased at the school the last few years, and the scholarship fund has been helping students pay their tuition. About one-third of students who attend the school are funded through scholarships. They will be back in session starting Sept. 6.

McPhee’s Grill’s own Max McPhee is an alumnus of Santa Lucia. Members of the Santa Lucia School would like to thank the McPhee family for their support through the years.

For more information on Santa Lucia School or to donate, visit santaluciaschool.org

