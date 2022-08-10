Read full article on original website
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States
Cowtown Rodeo, located in Salem County, has been in the Harris family since its inception in 1929. And it has the distinction of being one of the oldest continuously-operating rodeos in the United States. This may seem like a unique heirloom to pass down through the generations, but the Harris’...
Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem
Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
pugetsound.media
Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig
Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Immaculate Country Manor in Jamison
The Jamison manor sits on a beautiful plot of land with plenty of space.Image via EveryHome.com. A country manor in Jamison, built in the 1700’s, has gone up for sale. For those looking for a spacious and uniquely-Bucks County home, look no further than Warwick Manor. Featuring five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a beautiful patio area, this is an incredible find in the Jamison area.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
buckscountyherald.com
Rare Ferrari pays visit to New Hope Auto show
The 2022 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. This celebration includes a stunning and rare Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder (SN 0832) on display both days of the show, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The vintage Ferrari race car is one of only five Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder models ever created, with only four remaining.
