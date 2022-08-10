ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem

Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
BETHLEHEM, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pugetsound.media

Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig

Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Immaculate Country Manor in Jamison

The Jamison manor sits on a beautiful plot of land with plenty of space.Image via EveryHome.com. A country manor in Jamison, built in the 1700’s, has gone up for sale. For those looking for a spacious and uniquely-Bucks County home, look no further than Warwick Manor. Featuring five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a beautiful patio area, this is an incredible find in the Jamison area.
JAMISON, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Rare Ferrari pays visit to New Hope Auto show

The 2022 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. This celebration includes a stunning and rare Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder (SN 0832) on display both days of the show, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The vintage Ferrari race car is one of only five Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder models ever created, with only four remaining.
NEW HOPE, PA

