ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Neighbors on Morton Avenue upset over sewage leak

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkt3q_0hCMgBA700

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors in a Jackson community are upset about sewage that has been pouring into their yards and under their homes on Morton Avenue for months. They said despite informing the city, the sewage remains a problem.

Homeowner Bobbie Ramsey said the lingering smell of raw sewage is beyond nauseating, with bacteria and fungus in the murky water surrounding her home.

Mechanical issues at Jackson’s water treatment plant causes low water pressure

Ramsey said the sewage is affecting her health. She said the raw sewage water surging under her home disintegrated the floor boards so bad to where she and her wheelchair-bound son crashed through the floor just last week.

Ramsey’s other son, Marquette, who is a certified plumber, said the back up is due to the city’s neglect of cleaning the storm drains, and the raw sewage floods down the street into neighboring properties.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, who lives on the same street, said this is no way a person should have to live. He claims the city is in no rush to fix the problem since the area is considered a poor neighborhood.

“Poor people treat it with disrespect. Poor people are treated like second class citizens. Poor people are treated worse than a dog, and it does not matter whether you’re Black or white when you living with raw sewage for months. You talk to the city of Jackson. They come out. They give you lip service, but they do not repair anything,” said Stokes.

Ramsey said she cannot afford to move because she is disabled and is also taking care of her disabled son on a fixed income. She said if the city does not address the problem, they will be forced to take legal action.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 13. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson to hand out drinkable water at fire station 1

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents needing drinkable water Saturday. Only one fire station will be distributing water. Water distribution will start at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1 on West Street and will continue until supplies last. Each vehicle will be...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT reopens I-20 W., I-55 S. a day early

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson have reopened. The closure ended early. MDOT officials initially expected the closure to last for 48 hours while crews worked to fix a dip in the roadway. They […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders declare emergency over sewer lift station

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an emergency declaration for the sewer lift station located on Paxton Road. Vicksburg Daily News reported the declaration was approved in order for crews to repair a pump at the station. The city will hire a contractor without going through the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS - Three-Car Collision Shuts Down Halls Ferry Rd and N. Frontage Rd

Vicksburg, MS (August 07, 2022) - Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene of an injury collision involving three vehicles on Tuesday, August 2nd. The crash occurred at about 11:00 a.m. when three vehicles, one of which was an SUV, collided at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Bacteria#Water Treatment#Fungus#Urban Construction
WAPT

MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town

SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) – Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse… sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say...
SATARTIA, MS
WLBT

I-20, I-55 now open after MDOT completes repairs ahead of schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews have repaired a dip on I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound in Jackson ahead of schedule. The roadway is now clear for travel. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
BYRAM, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg approves changes to part-time EMT schedules

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution regarding changes to policy in the shift schedules of part-time EMTs in the Vicksburg Fire Department at its weekly board meeting on Wednesday. The resolution highlights the reasons for adopted changes. The document states that studies have shown shift work...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Natural gas line break reported in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A natural gas line break was reported in Covington County on Wednesday afternoon. The Covington County Emergency Management Agency requested residents within a half-mile radius of Smyrna Road near Thad Ingram Drive to go/remain inside. Residents were also told to close their windows, turn off their air conditioner, and bring their pets indoors.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy