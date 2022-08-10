Cats and small dogs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control need some good reading material to line their cages , according to staff.

The shelter has over 200 cages that are lined each day with fresh newspaper, spokeswoman Melissa Knicely told The Charlotte Observer. One cage might use an entire section of the newspaper, she said.

“We are using so much we are running low,” Knicely said.

The shelter goes through about 50 full newspapers a day, she said.

“Some animals prefer the entertainment section, while others prefer the to keep up with the Panthers and Hornets in the Sports section,” Knicely said.

‘It’s been very, very hard’

Capacity remains a concern with 24 cats, 53 kittens, 138 dogs and 24 puppies currently being housed, according to Knicely. There are no feline leukopenia cases following the outbreak last month, she said.

The shelter’s space issues contributed to a 40% jump earlier this summer in the number of dogs that were put down or euthanized, the Observer reported last week. During June and July, the average number of dogs euthanized was just over 3, according to records provided by animal control.

“It’s been very, very hard because we’re about life saving here,” Knicely said last week.

People can adopt or foster animals, or bring newspapers to the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive.