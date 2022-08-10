ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Animal shelter in Charlotte needs newspapers to line cages for cats, small dogs

By Jonathan Limehouse
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Cats and small dogs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control need some good reading material to line their cages , according to staff.

The shelter has over 200 cages that are lined each day with fresh newspaper, spokeswoman Melissa Knicely told The Charlotte Observer. One cage might use an entire section of the newspaper, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkTEw_0hCMgAHO00
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control needs full and fresh newspapers to line the cages of cats and small dogs housed at the shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control

“We are using so much we are running low,” Knicely said.

The shelter goes through about 50 full newspapers a day, she said.

RELATED: More dogs killed as Charlotte shelter runs low on space, staff

“Some animals prefer the entertainment section, while others prefer the to keep up with the Panthers and Hornets in the Sports section,” Knicely said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geYlx_0hCMgAHO00
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control goes through about 50 newspapers a day to line the cages of cats and small dogs. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control

‘It’s been very, very hard’

Capacity remains a concern with 24 cats, 53 kittens, 138 dogs and 24 puppies currently being housed, according to Knicely. There are no feline leukopenia cases following the outbreak last month, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmAhs_0hCMgAHO00
There are 24 cats, 53 kittens, 138 dogs and 24 puppies being housed at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Animal Care and Control as of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Cats and small dogs need newspapers to line their cages. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control

The shelter’s space issues contributed to a 40% jump earlier this summer in the number of dogs that were put down or euthanized, the Observer reported last week. During June and July, the average number of dogs euthanized was just over 3, according to records provided by animal control.

“It’s been very, very hard because we’re about life saving here,” Knicely said last week.

People can adopt or foster animals, or bring newspapers to the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called  Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
WBTV

Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Newspapers#Animal Shelter#Animal Control#Hornets
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Meet Hippo!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Hippo a loving home! Hippo is a 4-year-old blue Pitbull Terrier. He is a big love bug who’s house-trained, leash-trained and well-behaved when he’s home alone. Hippo enjoys car rides, squeaky toys, and is very food motivated (but gentle when taking treats). Note:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Aquarium Needs Your Help Naming Baby Otters

North Carolina your help is needed! It’s easy and for a great cause. Is there any better procrastination for the day they looking at cute baby animals? I think not. And the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has three adorable baby otters that they need help naming. The pups are Asian small-clawed otters and are all females. The aquarium gave some information about each pup on their website to help voters get to know them before choosing a name.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
11K+
Followers
526
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy