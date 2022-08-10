ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

beckersspine.com

Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement

Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
SALEM, VA
WSET

St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

LewisGale Offers New Surgical Technology

LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Neighbor sets up GoFundMe to help Crozet family that lost everything in townhouse fire

An Albemarle County family lost everything in a Thursday afternoon fire. A neighbor has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family start over. “We live in Old Trail in Crozet, and they live on Old Trail Drive. We wanted to have a way to give them donations, money, support, etc., but without them having to set anything up or cause any other stress or worries by asking them for their immediate needs,” said Laura Mesher, who set up the GoFundMe campaign for the Davenport family – mother Denise and her two children.
CROZET, VA
WSET

Only some Bedford Co. Public School students will get free meals this year

BEDFORD COUNTY Va. (WSET) — Many schools in our area are offering free breakfast and lunch to students this year. Bedford County school officials announced on Tuesday that the majority of the schools in the division will be providing students with free nutritious meals each day as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
SALEM, VA

