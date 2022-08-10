Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
WHSV
Valley Community Services Board provides resources with Begin with Hope campaign
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “If you don’t know where to begin... begin with hope.” That’s the slogan for a campaign started by Valley Community Services Board to prevent substance misuse and addiction. The Begin with Hope campaign, funded by a state opioid response grant, was...
WSET
'inflation prices continue to rise' community partners team up: Feeding Southwest Virginia
SALEM, VA. (WSET) — On August 12 at 10 a.m. community partners will team up by dropping off food donated by employees and community members throughout the past two weeks in support of Feeding Southwest Virginia. Their community partners are Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, and Freedom First...
WSET
The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public on a discount offer scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department said.
WSET
St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
WSET
Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy honored with state award 3rd year in a row
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County officials announced Friday that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin...
WSET
Housing Authority site down, Roanoke prepares for high volume of Section 8 applicants
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with multiple vendors to ensure the opening of the Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8, waitlist will not be pushed back despite RRHA’s website being down. The cause of the website crashing is unknown but...
WSET
Rescued beagles: 4 left to find their forever home at the Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Humane Society welcomed twenty-one beagles to their center last Thursday. These beagles came from Envigo, a breeding facility located in Cumberland Virginia that sold dogs to testing facilities. Envigo is in the process of being shut down after many animal welfare concerns were uncovered...
WSET
Bedford Co. public schools held "pack the bus" event for the upcoming school year
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools held a "Pack the Bus" event on Friday, August 5 at the Bedford Walmart. The county school said "the back to school drive is being deemed an overwhelming success. A BCPS school bus was parked at the store for the day,...
NRVNews
LewisGale Offers New Surgical Technology
LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society offering ‘Spaced Out’ adoption special before more Envigo beagles arrive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With another group of beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility set to arrive at the Lynchburg Humane Society later this month, the nonprofit is offering a three-day dog adoption special in order to free up space for the beagles, as well as animals at risk at other shelters.
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
WSLS
Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society hosts $25 dog adoption event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear the Shelters. The Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event Friday through Sunday to help our furry friends find a good home. The organization is offering a $25 adoption fee for most of its dogs. 10...
Augusta Free Press
Neighbor sets up GoFundMe to help Crozet family that lost everything in townhouse fire
An Albemarle County family lost everything in a Thursday afternoon fire. A neighbor has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family start over. “We live in Old Trail in Crozet, and they live on Old Trail Drive. We wanted to have a way to give them donations, money, support, etc., but without them having to set anything up or cause any other stress or worries by asking them for their immediate needs,” said Laura Mesher, who set up the GoFundMe campaign for the Davenport family – mother Denise and her two children.
WSET
'Bedford VA Rocks:' Painted rock display popularizes Bedford Co. Facebook group
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — The Smith Mountain Lake Library is taking "Bedford VA Rocks" literally in their MOarts Gallery Display Case. Painted rocks by Rick Johnston will be on display through August 31. They said the rocks are miniature works of art painted on river rocks and that each...
WSET
Only some Bedford Co. Public School students will get free meals this year
BEDFORD COUNTY Va. (WSET) — Many schools in our area are offering free breakfast and lunch to students this year. Bedford County school officials announced on Tuesday that the majority of the schools in the division will be providing students with free nutritious meals each day as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
WSET
New affordable housing apartments coming to Florida Avenue in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new affordable, handicap-accessible housing complex is coming to Lynchburg. Rush Homes oversees the project on Florida Avenue. They’re a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. Jeff Smith is the Executive Director for Rush Homes and he said this project is all...
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office receives 'Acts of Kindness' from community
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is feeling the love this week through random acts of kindness the department said. The department said Sheriff Miller received a flower bouquet from Ms. Wilson thanking deputies. The flowers were delivered by Max from Little Otter Flower Farm...
