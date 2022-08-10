A low from the west is connected to another low to the northeast via a trough and the two have built a cloudy sky overhead with scattered rain showers. They’ll keep rain drops falling on our heads through early Saturday morning. Then, a new high will try to clear the sky towards at least partial sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal but still fairly pleasant for the week ahead.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO