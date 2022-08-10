ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks

Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
woofboomnews.com

Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm

Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
MUNCIE, IN
wdrb.com

Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week

Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers

At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
CARMEL, IN
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WANE-TV

Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
