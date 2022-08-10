Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
WRTV Investigates asks apartment management group why bills are going unpaid
Thousands of residents at four Indianapolis apartment complexes are on the brink of having their water shut off. They're at wit's end with the property owners.
WANE-TV
Indiana inmates with mental health issues to receive new services, peer professionals
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) announced Thursday the launch of a pilot program designed to engage Indiana prisoners with mental health and substance abuse disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services. The program will be launched at five Indiana county jails: Blackford,...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
Indiana refund payments expected to hit accounts beginning in ‘late August’
INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will include $200 for individual taxpayers and […]
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
woofboomnews.com
Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm
Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
wdrb.com
Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week
Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
abc57.com
Complications rise as Indiana's recent abortion ban could lead to even higher maternal mortality rates
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Pro-choice advocates argue the states near total abortion ban will lead to more women dying as Indiana already has the third highest maternal mortality rate. The new law bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or when the mother's life is...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers
At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
My Inner Baby temporarily closes amid dispute with city
My Inner Baby announced on Facebook Thursday that it is temporarily closing its retail store following a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville.
WANE-TV
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
WANE-TV
Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
Comments / 0