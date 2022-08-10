ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Township, MI

1 person dead following I-70 Clay Township crash

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One person is dead following a fatal car crash on I-70 in Clay Township Wednesday afternoon.

Pedestrian killed; Police seek hit-and-run driver

The crash occurred near the mile marker 22 Arlington Road exit at 4:41 p.m.

A Vehicle struck an ODOT sign, burst into flames, damaging a support beam. The cause of the crash is unknown. Footage shows that the car also caught fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bH1zy_0hCMdqnv00
    (ODOT CAM)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUmUO_0hCMdqnv00
    (WDTN Staff Photo / Joe Gurnig)

Eastbound lanes are closed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Canton police seek information on missing man's whereabouts

Canton — The Canton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Canton resident who has been missing since Thursday. Kameron Terry was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving his home on the 3900 block of Timberline Court, police said in a press release Saturday. Police...
CANTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Odot#Nexstar Media Inc
Tv20detroit.com

Update: GLWA boil water advisory now in 12 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has provided an update on the Boil Water Advisory it issued earlier today. "Effective immediately, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township and the City of Lapeer. Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said.
LAPEER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Oakland Press

Motorists beware: State police targeting dangerous drivers on I-696 in Macomb County

Michigan State Police troopers will be out in force today along Interstate 696 in Macomb County looking for reckless drivers and speeding motorists. The enforcement effort is part of Operation Text You Later, which kicked off at 10 a.m. Thursday on I-696 from Interstate 94 to the Dequindre Road area in Roseville and Warren, according to State Police.
CBS Detroit

Woman Found Dead Inside SUV In Northwest Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are trying to determine what happened after the body of a woman was found inside a vehicle on Detroit’s northwest side early Friday morning. Detroit Police say the woman was found inside an SUV on the 19,300 block of Stahelin Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene. Not much information is known about the case, including the cause of death. The victim has yet to be identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAKUP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy