1 person dead following I-70 Clay Township crash

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One person is dead following a fatal car crash on I-70 in Clay Township Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the mile marker 22 Arlington Road exit at 4:41 p.m.

A Vehicle struck an ODOT sign, burst into flames, damaging a support beam. The cause of the crash is unknown. Footage shows that the car also caught fire.

Eastbound lanes are closed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

