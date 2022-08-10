Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate over $7,700 to a local non-profit that helps children. The two organizations collaborated to give a donation of $7,775 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, and […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Farmers Market celebrates 140 years of history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Farmers Market is celebrating its 140 year anniversary. The farmers market is the oldest one throughout the Commonwealth. It dates back to 1882 when the city first gave licenses to vendors. In 2022, vendors come from across the southwest region sell goods from...
WDBJ7.com
Crystal Spring neighborhood in Roanoke reacts to boutique hotel plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The developers of a boutique hotel are taking the next steps toward construction in Roanoke. However, it will be awhile before any construction happens on Crystal Spring Avenue. Developers explained at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Wednesday they’ll be focusing on mapping out the building...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke approves boutique hotel plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A boutique hotel and restaurant is coming to Roanoke. The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved plans Wednesday to build a boutique hotel on Crystal Spring Avenue where Famous Anthony’s was. The hotel will have about 21 rooms and a bistro restaurant with 190 seats.
chathamstartribune.com
Breaking ground on Caesars Virginia in Danville
With scoops of dirt from silver shovels, Danville moved toward becoming a destination city this morning when the ground was officially broken for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site. "It's a transformational project," said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. The $650 million resort and casino is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area, as well as visitors from all over the globe. "This feel more like a pep rally than a groundbreaking," said Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which has joined Caesars as investor partners. Locally, Kirby Wright of Negril Inc and W & W Luxury Limousine Service and Tammy Wright-Warren were announced as being a third, local and minority partner in the venture. The casino is expected to open in late 2024.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: What’s a CSA?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wouldn’t it be great if you could get fresh, in-season produce from your local farm every single week? And you don’t even have to step into a busy grocery store? And sometimes you even get to try new fruits and vegetables you’ve never had before? Well, yes, you can actually do this.
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
wfxrtv.com
Kids Soar of Roanoke receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated $3,000 to Roanoke non-profit Kids Soar to help with their food bank. Representatives from Kids Soar say the $3,000 donation will be used by Kids Soar to help feed families in need by funding their food bank. Since March of 2020, the food bank has provided over 45,000 meals as well as learning materials and books to families and people in need. WFXR News is told the non-profit also is expanding to add a community kitchen that will offer education on nutrition.
wfxrtv.com
Elevation Roanoke to celebrate LOVE Week success at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elevation Roanoke is throwing a Sunday block party so community members can celebrate the success of the church’s LOVE Week. Elevation Roanoke representatives the celebration will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 following the 9:30 a.m. worship service at the Berglund Center. “We love...
WSLS
Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair kicks off Friday in Newport
NEWPORT, Va. – The state’s oldest agricultural fair opened its gates on Friday, celebrating 87 years of fair fun. The Newport Fair is a beloved tradition in the New River Valley, celebrating life “the way that it was.”. The two-day fair blends a touch of the past...
WSLS
New Cadet Week, Caesars groundbreaking event and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. New Horizons Healthcare is holding a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. at the Valley View Clinic at 5060 Valley View Blvd. An open house will follow to celebrate the opening of the newest location at Valley View Mall. Tours and refreshments will be available. The clinic is a nonprofit community health center that provides primary care, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services on a sliding scale fee to the community.
smithmountainlake.com
New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County
A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
wfxrtv.com
Rush Homes breaks ground for disability-friendly, affordable housing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Disabled residents in Lynchburg having trouble finding an affordable place to stay could soon receive help in the form of a new housing facility. Rush Homes hosted a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new, disability-friendly, affordable housing facility. The executive director of...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
