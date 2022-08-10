ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stewartstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
FOX 43

Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center

LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Parts of Cumberland County to be sprayed for mosquitoes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area. According to a release from the North Middleton Township...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Epa Superfund
Gettysburg Connection

Proposed Cumberland apartment complex delayed again

For the second time this summer, the proposed apartment complex, “Residence at Willoughby Run”, must wait another month for a recommendation from the Cumberland Township Planning Commission. At the commission’s Thursday meeting, Bob Sharrah of KPI, representing the owner, presented updated plans for the 112 rental units slated...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Generational Midstate farm families honored by Dept. of Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored 17 farming families in Pennsylvania, including three from the Midstate. The families earned “century farm status” for farming in the same family for 100 years. The three Midstate farms that were honored include Nissley’s Farm from Juniata...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WGAL

US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz brings campaign to York County

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — Mehmet Oz brought his campaign for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat to the Susquehanna Valley. The Republican toured Legacy Innovations, a small business in Emigsville, York County, that specializes in the manufacture of custom cars. News 8 had the opportunity to talk to him about plans for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
MOUNT JOY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pink in the park in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's "Pink in the Park" at Clipper Magazine Stadium tonight. A yearly benefit that not only raises money but raises awareness for two very important causes. The original cause was finding a cure for breast cancer affecting women and then later added the piece for helping end domestic violence.
LANCASTER, PA
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
bestfriends.org

Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA

When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy