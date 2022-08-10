View From Bong Hill

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The climb to reach the top of Bong Hill is horrendous. The path is very steep and slippery. It’s overgrown with weeds and poison ivy. But once the top has been reached, seeing the fantastic view of the City of Athens is worth the effort.

The Athens NEWS

Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19

NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Guild Inspires and Promotes Local Artists

In accordance with American Artist Appreciation Month in August, The Athens News would like to spotlight the efforts of the Athens Art Guild to inspire and promote local area artists. A local group that promotes artists and their varied talents is looking for new members. The Athens Art Guild is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities and guidance for visual artists and craftspeople in Athens and the surrounding area. ...
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse

TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
TRIMBLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Athens NEWS

Festival Schedule

Here is the schedule for this weekend’s Athens Community Arts & Music Festival: 12pm- Another Language Altogether 12:30 — Laughing Chimes 1pm — ARTS WEST (selections from Fun Home) 1:30 — Laura Nadeau ...
ATHENS, OH
Times Gazette

AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service

The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Water heater explodes; fire destroys home

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
LUCASVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
