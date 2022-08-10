View From Bong Hill

Related
WOUB
Athens bowling alley could become a storage facility if no one steps in to reopen it
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The shuttered Rollerbowl Lanes bowling alley in Athens could be converted into storage units, but the family that owns it is open to alternatives. The bowling alley, which has operated in Athens for decades, has not reopened since it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic.
Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
Guild Inspires and Promotes Local Artists
In accordance with American Artist Appreciation Month in August, The Athens News would like to spotlight the efforts of the Athens Art Guild to inspire and promote local area artists. A local group that promotes artists and their varied talents is looking for new members. The Athens Art Guild is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities and guidance for visual artists and craftspeople in Athens and the surrounding area. ...
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
Your Radio Place
Garage sale in Muskingum County Saturday is to help control the local pet population
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A garage sale is scheduled for Saturday (August 13) to raise money to help control the pet population of Muskingum County. The sale is organized by Paws of Muskingum County and will be held at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Road. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOUB
Mask mandates rolls back on Ohio University’s Athens campus as county falls to medium COVID-19 community level
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio University will now only recommend masks on the Athens campus in classrooms, labs, studios, clinical settings, other learning spaces and its Child Development Center based on its coronavirus policy and the county’s COVID-19 community level. The announcement Friday came after Thursday’s COVID-19 update...
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
Festival Schedule
Here is the schedule for this weekend’s Athens Community Arts & Music Festival: 12pm- Another Language Altogether 12:30 — Laughing Chimes 1pm — ARTS WEST (selections from Fun Home) 1:30 — Laura Nadeau ...
Times Gazette
AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service
The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
Ohio condemned home has 80 dogs rescued
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and shih tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
WSAZ
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
Ironton Tribune
Bad deal — People facing fines after haulers dump trash on side of the road
When it could end up with you facing jail time and fines because of the person you hired to do a job for you. That’s why Seth Summers, the enforcement officer for the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District, is warning people about using the services of people on Facebook Marketplace offering to haul off your trash at a low price.
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
Sailor sunk in Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
Musician 1st Class Joseph W. "Hope" Hoffman of Chillicothe went down with the USS Oklahoma the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.
Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
The Athens NEWS
Athens, OH
205
Followers
155
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT
The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.https://www.athensnews.com/
Comments / 0